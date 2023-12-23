 Bring Me The Horizon Parts Ways With Jordan Fish - Noise11.com
Bring Me The Horizon Parts Ways With Jordan Fish

by Music-News.com on December 24, 2023

in News

Jordan Fish has left Bring Me The Horizon.

A statement released by the band on their Instagram page, just weeks before they embark on a new tour, explained that they have decided to “part ways” with the percussionist.

The statement said: “Bring Me The Horizon has decided to part ways with Jordan Fish.

“We want to thank him for the musical journey he took with us and wish him luck with everything in the future.

“Meanwhile we continue to work on Nex Gen, with brand new music coming very soon. See you on our UK tour in January.”

Jordan added on his own Instagram page: “I’m really grateful for my 11 years with the band, and extremely proud of all that we have achieved together.

“I look forward to hearing what they do next, and wish them every success in the future.

“I’m excited to start this next period of my career, focusing for the meantime on songwriting and production.”

Jordan joined the band in 2012 and his first appearance on the 2013 album ‘Sempiternal’, which he co-wrote.

BMTH previously joined forces with Ed Sheeran on a heavy version of his mega-hit ‘Bad Habits’, which they performed together at the BRIT Awards in February 2022.

music-news.com

