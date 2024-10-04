 Bruce Springsteen Endorses Kamala Harris and Tim Walz - Noise11.com
Bruce Springsteen and E Street Band perform at AAMI Park on Thursday 2 February 2017. Photo Ros O'Gorman

Bruce Springsteen Endorses Kamala Harris and Tim Walz

by Paul Cashmere on October 4, 2024

in News

Bruce Springsteen has made his strongest political speech ever giving his full support endorsing Kamala Harris and Tim Walz and calling Trump “the most dangerous candidate for president in my lifetime”.

Bruce did not holdback on his thoughts of Trump saying “Perhaps not since the Civil War has this great country felt as politically, spiritually and emotionally divided as it does at this moment. It doesn’t have to be this way.”

“His disdain for the sanctity of our constitution, the sanctity of democracy, the sanctity of the rule of law, and the sanctity of the peaceful transfer of power should disqualify him from holding the office of president ever again.”

He also said he was speaking as an individual and as one voter. “Everybody sees things different and I respect your choice as a fellow citizen. But like you, I’ve only got one vote. And it’s one of the most precious possessions that I have. And that’s why come Nov. 5, I’ll be casting it for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz.”

He said Harris and Walz showcased “a vision of this country that respects and includes everyone, regardless of class, religion, race, your political point of view or sexual identity, and they want to grow our economy in a way that benefits all, not just a few like me on top”.

“That’s the vision of America I’ve been consistently writing about for 55 years.”

Watch what Bruce Springsteen has to say here:

