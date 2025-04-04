 Bruce Springsteen To Release Mega'Tracks II' Box - Noise11.com
Bruce Springsteen To Release Mega'Tracks II' Box

by Paul Cashmere on April 4, 2025

in News

Bruce Springsteen will release an 11 LP / 7 CD rarities ‘Tracks II’ featuring what is called ‘Tracks II: The Lost Albums’.

According to Sony Music, “Seven previously-unheard Bruce Springsteen records will be released for the first time this summer on the widely-rumored and long-anticipated “Tracks II: The Lost Albums,” coming June 27 via Sony Music. A set spanning 83 songs, “The Lost Albums” fill in rich chapters of Springsteen’s expansive career timeline — while offering invaluable insight into his life and work as an artist.

‘The Lost Albums’ were full records, some of them even to the point of being mixed and not released,” said Springsteen. “I’ve played this music to myself and often close friends for years now. I’m glad you’ll get a chance to finally hear them. I hope you enjoy them.”

Listen To Bruce Springsteen ‘Rain On The River’:

The original 4CD ‘Tracks’ with 66 songs was released in 1998.

Tracks II will be released on 27 June 2025.

Watch Bruce Springsteen talk about Tracks II:

CD 1 – LA GARAGE SESSIONS ’83
Follow That Dream
Dont Back Down On Our Love
Little Girl Like You
Johnny Bye Bye
Sugarland
Seven Tears
Fugitives Dream
Black Mountain Ballad
Jim Deer
County Fair
My Hometown
One Love
Dont Back Down
Richfield Whistle
The Klansman
Unsatisfied Heart
Shut Out The Light
Fugitives Dream (Ballad)

CD 2 – STREETS OF PHILADELPHIA SESSIONS
Blind Spot
Maybe I Dont Know You
Something In The Well
Waiting On The End Of The World
The Little Things
We Fell Down
One Beautiful Morning
Between Heaven and Earth
Secret Garden
The Farewell Party

CD 3 – FAITHLESS
The Desert (Instrumental)
Where You Goin, Where You From
Faithless
All Gods Children
A Prayer By The River (Instrumental)
God Sent You
Goin To California
The Western Sea (Instrumental)
My Masters Hand
Let Me Ride
My Masters Hand (Theme)

CD 4 – SOMEWHERE NORTH OF NASHVILLE
Repo Man
Tiger Rose
Poor Side of Town
Delivery Man
Under A Big Sky
Detail Man
Silver Mountain
Janey Dont You Lose Heart
Youre Gonna Miss Me When Im Gone
Stand On It
Blue Highway
Somewhere North of Nashville

CD 5 – INYO
Inyo
Indian Town
Adelita
The Aztec Dance
The Lost Charro
Our Lady of Monroe
El Jardinero (Upon the Death of Ramona)
One False Move
Ciudad Juarez
When I Build My Beautiful House

CD 6 – TWILIGHT HOURS
Sunday Love
Late in the Evening
Two of Us
Lonely Town
September Kisses
Twilight Hours
Ill Stand By You
High Sierra
Sunliner
Another You
Dinner at Eight
Follow The Sun

CD 7 – PERFECT WORLD
Im Not Sleeping
Idiots Delight
Another Thin Line
The Great Depression
Blind Man
Rain In The River
If I Could Only Be Your Lover
Cutting Knife
You Lifted Me Up
Perfect World

