Bruce Springsteen To Release Mega'Tracks II' Box - Noise11.com

Bruce Springsteen will release an 11 LP / 7 CD rarities ‘Tracks II’ featuring what is called ‘Tracks II: The Lost Albums’.

According to Sony Music, “Seven previously-unheard Bruce Springsteen records will be released for the first time this summer on the widely-rumored and long-anticipated “Tracks II: The Lost Albums,” coming June 27 via Sony Music. A set spanning 83 songs, “The Lost Albums” fill in rich chapters of Springsteen’s expansive career timeline — while offering invaluable insight into his life and work as an artist.

‘The Lost Albums’ were full records, some of them even to the point of being mixed and not released,” said Springsteen. “I’ve played this music to myself and often close friends for years now. I’m glad you’ll get a chance to finally hear them. I hope you enjoy them.”

Listen To Bruce Springsteen ‘Rain On The River’:

The original 4CD ‘Tracks’ with 66 songs was released in 1998.

Tracks II will be released on 27 June 2025.

Watch Bruce Springsteen talk about Tracks II:

CD 1 – LA GARAGE SESSIONS ’83

Follow That Dream

Dont Back Down On Our Love

Little Girl Like You

Johnny Bye Bye

Sugarland

Seven Tears

Fugitives Dream

Black Mountain Ballad

Jim Deer

County Fair

My Hometown

One Love

Dont Back Down

Richfield Whistle

The Klansman

Unsatisfied Heart

Shut Out The Light

Fugitives Dream (Ballad)

CD 2 – STREETS OF PHILADELPHIA SESSIONS

Blind Spot

Maybe I Dont Know You

Something In The Well

Waiting On The End Of The World

The Little Things

We Fell Down

One Beautiful Morning

Between Heaven and Earth

Secret Garden

The Farewell Party

CD 3 – FAITHLESS

The Desert (Instrumental)

Where You Goin, Where You From

Faithless

All Gods Children

A Prayer By The River (Instrumental)

God Sent You

Goin To California

The Western Sea (Instrumental)

My Masters Hand

Let Me Ride

My Masters Hand (Theme)

CD 4 – SOMEWHERE NORTH OF NASHVILLE

Repo Man

Tiger Rose

Poor Side of Town

Delivery Man

Under A Big Sky

Detail Man

Silver Mountain

Janey Dont You Lose Heart

Youre Gonna Miss Me When Im Gone

Stand On It

Blue Highway

Somewhere North of Nashville

CD 5 – INYO

Inyo

Indian Town

Adelita

The Aztec Dance

The Lost Charro

Our Lady of Monroe

El Jardinero (Upon the Death of Ramona)

One False Move

Ciudad Juarez

When I Build My Beautiful House

CD 6 – TWILIGHT HOURS

Sunday Love

Late in the Evening

Two of Us

Lonely Town

September Kisses

Twilight Hours

Ill Stand By You

High Sierra

Sunliner

Another You

Dinner at Eight

Follow The Sun

CD 7 – PERFECT WORLD

Im Not Sleeping

Idiots Delight

Another Thin Line

The Great Depression

Blind Man

Rain In The River

If I Could Only Be Your Lover

Cutting Knife

You Lifted Me Up

Perfect World

