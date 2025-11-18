Bryan Adams Reveals New Photo Exhibition SHOTBYADAMS In Los Angeles - Noise11.com

Bryan Adams will unveil his newest photography exhibition, Shotbyadams, now open at the Leica Store & Gallery Los Angeles from 17 November to 1 December 2025. The showcase presents a curated selection of Adams’ photographic works that highlight his focus on emotional honesty and the human condition. Adams brings the same meticulous craft to his images that shaped his career in music, which began in Canada in the late 1970s and soon grew into international recognition with albums like Cuts Like A Knife and Reckless.

Shotbyadams explores humanity through portraiture, with subjects captured from entertainment, fashion, and the arts. Adams’ celebrated images of Amy Winehouse feature strongly within the exhibition, created during a period when he sought to offer Winehouse calm during intense public attention. His portrait of Queen Elizabeth II, taken at Buckingham Palace, shows the monarch beside her wellington boots and highlights Adams’ instinct for revealing relaxed moments behind formal identities. Through these works, Adams examines shifting ideas of celebrity and the complex relationship between performer and audience.

Adams says the project reflects his ongoing search for authenticity. He explains that photography relies on trust between artist and subject, with each portrait shaped by mood, light, composition, and emotion. Adams credits Leica with supporting his creative process, as his relationship with the brand spans many years of photographic development. Shotbyadams includes black and white photographs, colour images, and pieces from his new In Colour series, created using silver gelatine prints mounted under coloured plexiglass.

Shotbyadams continues Adams’ established history in the visual arts. He photographed Queen Elizabeth II in 2002 for her Golden Jubilee, with one portrait later used on Canadian postage stamps in 2004 and 2005. Another portrait featuring the Queen and Prince Philip is housed in the National Portrait Gallery in London. Adams has received three Lead Awards in Germany for fashion photography, with his most recent award in 2015. He founded the Berlin-based Zoo Magazine, where he often contributes original photography.

Adams has exhibited at Somerset House in London, the Royal Ontario Museum, and Kunsthalle Mainz. His first photographic retrospective, Exposed, arrived in 2012 through Steidl. Earlier works include American Women in 2005 for Calvin Klein, which raised funds for cancer research, and Made In Canada in 1999, which supported breast cancer programs. His 2013 book Wounded – The Legacy Of War highlighted the lives of soldiers injured in recent conflicts. Adams has shot campaigns for international brands including Hugo Boss, Montblanc, Converse, and Jaguar.

In 2021, Adams photographed the 48th Pirelli Calendar, capturing artists such as Iggy Pop, Cher, Rita Ora, Jennifer Hudson, St. Vincent, Grimes, and others during sessions in Los Angeles and Capri. He has also created album covers for Annie Lennox, Amy Winehouse, Status Quo, and Rammstein. Shotbyadams expands on this long creative journey by presenting images that examine vulnerability and individuality across public and private worlds.

Leica Gallery Los Angeles is open Monday to Saturday from 10am to 6pm, and Sunday from 12pm to 5pm. The gallery is located at 8783 Beverly Boulevard, West Hollywood, with the exhibition opening reception held on 17 November from 6pm to 8pm.

Leica Store Gallery Los Angeles Presents #SHOTBYADAMS by Bryan Adams #SHOTBYADAMS by Bryan Adams

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YouTube. See things first—Subscribe to Noise11 on YouTube

Visit Noise11.com

Follow Noise11.com on social media:

Bluesky

Instagram

Facebook – Comment on the news of the day

X (Twitter)