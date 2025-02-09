Bryan Adams Treats Adelaide To The World Premiere of ‘Roll With The Punches’, Perth Cancelled Last Minute - Noise11.com

Bryan Adams premiered a brand-new song ‘Roll With The Punches’ for the first time for Adelaide on Friday night but for Perth it was a different story on Sunday. The show was cancelled at the last minute.

In Perth Sunday night the Adams concert literally turned into a shit show due to sewage leakage along Wellington St outside the venue which threatened the inside plumbing of the arena. An alert went out “As a priority, Water Corporation crews are working to clear the large blockage of fat, grease and rags, which has caused several wastewater overflows at properties along Wellington Street.

“Acting on public health advice from Department of Health, the Bryan Adams concert at RAC Arena this evening was cancelled due to the risk of sewage backing up within the venue toilets.”

RAC Arena updated fans with “RAC Arena advise that tonight’s performance by Bryan Adams is postponed due to an external Water Corporation water supply issue which could not be resolved.”

“All existing ticketholders will be notified of an update as soon as possible and need not take any action at this time.”

As for Adelaide on the new song, ‘Roll With The Punches’ is the title track from Bryan’s 16th studio album and follows up his 2022 release ‘So Happy It Hurts’. ‘So Happy It Hurts’ is also the title of Bryan’s current Australian tour.

Listen to ‘Roll With The Punches’

‘Brand New Day’ from 2015’s ‘Get It Up’ was dropped and ‘Roll With the Punches’ added.

Bryan Adams setlist 6 February 2025 Rod Laver Arena Melbourne:

Kick Ass (from So Happy It Hurts, 2022)

Can’t Stop This Thing We Started (from Waking Up The Neighbours, 1991)

Somebody (from Reckless, 1984)

18 Til I Die (from 18 Til I Die, 1996)

Please Forgive Me (from So Far So Good, 1993)

Roll With The Punches (from Roll With The Punches, 2025)

Shine a Light (from Shine A Light, 2019)

Heaven (from Reckless, 1984)

Go Down Rockin’ (from Get Up, 2015)

It’s Only Love (from Reckless, 1984)

You Belong to Me (from Get Up, 2015)

The Only Thing That Looks Good on Me Is You (from 18 Til I Die, 1996)

Here I Am (from Spirit: Stallion of a Cimarron soundtrack, 2002)

When You’re Gone (from On A Day Like Today, 1998)

Have You Ever Really Loved a Woman? (from 18 Til I Die, 1996)

Always Have, Always Will (from So Happy It Hurts, 2022)

(Everything I Do) I Do It for You (from Waking Up The Neighbours, 1991)

Back to You (from Unplugged, 1997)

So Happy It Hurts (from So Happy It Hurts, 2022)

Run to You (from Reckless, 1984)

Summer of ’69 (from Reckless, 1984)

Cuts Like a Knife (from Cuts Like A Knife, 1983)

Can’t Take My Eyes Off You (Frankie Valli cover)

Rewrite the Stars (with James Arthur) (from The Greatest Showman)

Encore:

Straight From the Heart (from Cuts Like A Knife, 1983)

All for Love (from The Three Musketeers soundtrack, 1993)

Bryan Adams remaining Australian shows:

12 February, Sydney, Qudos Arena

13 February, Brisbane, Entertainment Centre

15 February, Melbourne, Rod Laver Arena (2nd show)

https://www.frontiertouring.com/bryanadams

