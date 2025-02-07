Bryan Adams Is So Happy It Hurts In Melbourne #REVIEW - Noise11.com

A Bryan Adams show is a party for 14000. The first night of the Australian So Happy It Hurts tour was held at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne. Adams had the fans at song one.

Song one was a kiss ass song called ‘Kick Ass’ and while not that well known, it is on point with the Bryan Adams formula. That’s the thing with Bryan Adams, he has a signature rock and roll sound with no bells and whistles. This is purely organic … guitar, bass, drums and keyboards, no added extras. There were no tricks. This is simply a seasoned rock and roll band who know how to play together.

Keith Scott on lead guitar has been with Bryan since 1981 and has played on every Bryan Adams album since ‘Cuts Like A Knife’. Pat Stewart was the drummer on the iconic ‘Reckless’ album. He left Bryan’s band in 1986 and returned in 2021. With three of the principals of ‘Reckless’ in this band, Adams delivered that sound we know so well.

Technology was only at play in the visuals. A remote control giant boxing glove balloon flew around the stage pre-show and a balloon of the car (complete with working headlights and tail lights) was the special guest prop for ‘So Happy It Hurts’ and ‘Run To You’. ‘Run To You’ came 38 years before ‘So Happy It Hurts’ but back to back they could have shared an album. The Adams sound is timeless.

‘Shine A Light’ was dedicated to Bryan’s dad and his first Australia promoter, the late Michael Gudinski. Michael had been Adams’ promoter from that first Aussie tour when he opened for The Police in 1983. Tina Turner got the shoutout for ‘Its Only Love’. Adams recorded the original on ‘Reckless’ as a duet with Tina. As an added bonus, he extended this version with elements of Tina’s ‘The Best’ and ‘What’s Love Got To Do With It’.

One fan had a special treat. Shelley was bought up on stage after Bryan spotted a sign that read “Please sign our Aunty’s arm for a tattoo”. So he did.

Generally Bryan kept to the original arrangements. There were a few changes. ‘Heaven’ was rocked up while ‘Cuts Like A Knife’ was toned down.

There are plenty of “singalong” songs, thanks to the movies. ‘(Everything I Do) I Do It For You’ had the obligatory phone lights across the stadium. ‘Have You Ever Loved A Woman’ and ‘Here I Am’ were also songs made for Hollywood.

‘Summer of 69’ is the ultimate Adams anthem. That was were everyone in the audience was standing. This is the song even people who aren’t Bryan Adams fans know.

The fun moment of the show was ‘You Belong To Me’. Adams invited the audience to get their tops off and wave them around. While that sounds like a good time orgy everyone wants to have with 14000 of their friends, lets just say 50+ men with man boobs flopping around the stadium is not a libido booster.

Bryan covered a Frankie Valli classic at the end and then brought opening act James Arthur back on for a nod to Aussie culture with ‘Rewrite The Stars’ from ‘The Greatest Showman’.

In terms of great showmen, Bryan Adams is certainly up there. ’18 Til I Die’ is as much a promise as a song.

Bryan Adams setlist 6 February 2025 Rod Laver Arena Melbourne:

Kick Ass (from So Happy It Hurts, 2022)

Can’t Stop This Thing We Started (from Waking Up The Neighbours, 1991)

Somebody (from Reckless, 1984)

18 Til I Die (from 18 Til I Die, 1996)

Please Forgive Me (from So Far So Good, 1993)

Brand New Day (from Get Up, 2015)

Shine a Light (from Shine A Light, 2019)

Heaven (from Reckless, 1984)

Go Down Rockin’ (from Get Up, 2015)

It’s Only Love (from Reckless, 1984)

You Belong to Me (from Get Up, 2015)

The Only Thing That Looks Good on Me Is You (from 18 Til I Die, 1996)

Here I Am (from Spirit: Stallion of a Cimarron soundtrack, 2002)

When You’re Gone (from On A Day Like Today, 1998)

Have You Ever Really Loved a Woman? (from 18 Til I Die, 1996)

Always Have, Always Will (from So Happy It Hurts, 2022)

(Everything I Do) I Do It for You (from Waking Up The Neighbours, 1991)

Back to You (from Unplugged, 1997)

So Happy It Hurts (from So Happy It Hurts, 2022)

Run to You (from Reckless, 1984)

Summer of ’69 (from Reckless, 1984)

Cuts Like a Knife (from Cuts Like A Knife, 1983)

Can’t Take My Eyes Off You (Frankie Valli cover)

Rewrite the Stars (with James Arthur) (from The Greatest Showman)

Encore:

Straight From the Heart (from Cuts Like A Knife, 1983)

All for Love (from The Three Musketeers soundtrack, 1993)

Bryan Adams remaining Australian shows:

7 February, Adelaide, Entertainment Centre

9 February, Perth, RAC Arena

12 February, Sydney, Qudos Arena

13 February, Brisbane, Entertainment Centre

15 February, Melbourne, Rod Laver Arena (2nd show)

https://www.frontiertouring.com/bryanadams

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com