Bucks Fizz Were Offered 'What's Love Got To Do With It' Before Tina Turner - Noise11.com

Bucks Fizz Were Offered ‘What’s Love Got To Do With It’ Before Tina Turner

by Music-News.com on February 10, 2023

in News

Cheryl Baker and Jay Aston say Bucks Fizz were meant to release ‘What’s Love Got To Do With It’ before Tina Turner.

Chatting to Celebrity Catch Up podcast, the pair revealed it was intended for their fourth studio album ‘I Hear Talk’. Cheryl said: “If I have to be completely honest, I preferred Tina’s version.”

Bucks Fizz recorded the song for their 1982 album ‘Are You Ready’ but it didn’t make the final album. Tina released her version in may 1984 and included it on the 1984 ‘Private Dancer’ album.

Jay added: “She made the version which was like the original demo. The fact that it was sung by a woman was so much cooler and of the day and edgy.”

Baker explained that the group even get a mention in the new Tina biopic: “In the Tina biopic, they mention the song and Bucks Fizz. Not in a very pleasant way, but even so, it’s nice to her a mention” she laughed.

Between 1981 and 1988, Bucks Fizz sold 9 million singles and spent 150 weeks in the UK charts. The band notched up 11 top 20 hits which included 7 top 10 singles, such as If You Can’t Stand The Heat, New Beginning and Now Those Days Are Gone.

They topped the charts three times, with The Land Of Make Believe, My Camera Never Lies and, of course, the Eurovision winning song, Making Your Mind Up.

Jay and Cheryl, alongside bandmate Mike Nolan, now perform under The Fizz. Their latest album ‘Everything Under The Sun’ was released a few months ago, produced by Mike Stock.

