Buffy Sainte-Marie Has Announced Her Retirement from Performance - Noise11.com

Legendary Canadian indigenous folk singer Buffy Sainte-Marie has announced her retirement from performing.

In a statement, Buffy said, :Due to a combination of contributing factors including travel-induced health concerns and performance-inhibiting physical challenges, Buffy Sainte-Marie is regretfully announcing her retirement from live performance”.

She cited “arthritic hands and a recent should injury have made it no longer possible to perform to my standards”.

Due to a combination of contributing factors including travel-induced health concerns and performance-inhibiting physical challenges, Buffy Sainte-Marie is regretfully announcing her retirement from live performance. #buffysaintemarie #BSMcarryiton pic.twitter.com/ERn0du3fwt — Buffy Sainte-Marie (@BuffySteMarie) August 3, 2023

Buffy Sainte-Marie emerged from the Canadian folk scene in the mid 60s together with Neil Young, Leonard Cohen and Joni Mitchell. She is best known for her Vietnam War protest song ‘Universal Soldier’.

Buffy’s best selling album in Australia was ‘She Used To Be A Ballerina’ in 1971. The album featured Neil Young, Carole King and Leonard Cohen, guitar from Neil Young and Ry Cooder and backing from Young’s Crazy Horse.

Buffy Sainte-Marie last performed in Australia in 2015 at Port Fairy Folk Festival, WOMAdelaide and Blue Mountains Music Festival.

