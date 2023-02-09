Camp Cope To Split After One More Hometown Gig - Noise11.com

Camp Cope will split after playing one final show for the Brunswick Festival in Melbourne.

Georgia “Georgia Maq” McDonald, bassist Kelly-Dawn Hellmrich, and drummer Sarah “Thomo” Thompson formed Camp Cope in Melbourne in 2015. They released three albums between 2016 and 2022. The most recent, Running With The Hurricane’ reached number 11 on the Australian album chart.

Camp Cope have won two Music Victoria Awards, four National Live Music Awards and one Women in Music award. Their 2018 album ‘How To Socialise & Make Friends’ was nominated for Best Rock Album at the 2018 ARIA Awards.

Cope Cope will perform on 11 March at Estonian House as part of the Brunswick Music Festival.

