Canadian Songwriting Legend Gordon Lightfoot Cancels All Upcoming Shows - Noise11.com

Canadian singer songwriter Gordon Lightfoot has cancelled all upcoming shows in his North American tour due to health reasons. No further details are known.
A statement on Gordon’s socials reads, “Gordon Lightfoot announces the cancellation of his U.S. and Canadian concert schedule for 2023. The singer is currently experiencing some health related dates at this stage.
“We thank you for respecting his privacy as he continues to focus on his recovery.”
Gordon Lightfoot is now 84 years old. Gordon had his first Canadian hit ‘Remember Me) I’m The One’ in 1965 but it was 1970’s ‘If You Could Read My Mind’ where he found international fame. The song reached no 1 in Canada, no 5 in the USA and no 27 in Australia.
In 1974, ‘Sundown’ was also a massive hit for Lightfoot worldwide reaching no 1 in the USA and Canada and no 4 in Australia.
