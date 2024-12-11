 Carlos Santana Suggests Glastonbury For 2025 - Noise11.com
Carlos Santana, Santana, Rod Laver Arena on Wednesday 11 April 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Carlos Santana, Santana, Rod Laver Arena. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Carlos Santana Suggests Glastonbury For 2025

Santana have sparked speculation they could be set to play Glastonbury next year after announcing three UK concerts in June.

Santana will play Glasgow’s OVO Hydro on June 18, Manchester’s Co-op Live on June 19, and London’s O2 on June 21, as part of their 50th anniversary ‘Oneness’ tour, just days before the world-famous music extravaganza, which takes place between June 25 and 29, in Somerset, south west England.

However, it’s worth noting, they do have concerts in Europe, including Antwerp, Belgium, on June 25, and Zurich, Switzerland on June 28, that take place at the same time as Glastonbury.

This leaves Santana free to play Worthy Farm on June 27 or June 29.

At present, Sir Rod Stewart is the only confirmed act for the festival.

Stewart will play the Sunday afternoon legends slot.

Rod – who will be 80 when he plays the coveted spot reserved for music royalty – has claimed it will cost him a whopping $300,000 (£237,780) for the privilege.

Stewart “immediately” accepted Emily and Michael Eavis’ offer to play a teatime set but he claims there is a hefty price to pay for the honour.

Appearing on talkSPORT Breakfast, he was asked how quickly he agreed to the gig, responding: “Immediately. It’s a great honour.”

He then added: “It’s going to cost me a fortune to do it – $300,0000.”

Rod explained that he will have to foot the bill for the cost of bringing his live band over from the US, but he insists it’s worth every penny and he would be willing to shelve out a million dollars (£792,500) for the privilege.

He explained: “I’ve got to bring all my band back from America, of course Glastonbury don’t pay for that. But I don’t care if it cost me $1 million, I would have done it. This is a great honour. It really is the greatest honour.”

The likes of Dolly Parton, Barry Gibb and Kylie Minogue have played the legends slot in the past.

