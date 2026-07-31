Carly Pearce Returns To Classic Country With New Single ‘You Can Have Him' Ahead Of Honest Woman Album - Noise11 Music News

Award-winning country artist Carly Pearce has released the new single ‘You Can Have Him’ to Australian country radio ahead of the August 28 release of her fifth studio album, Honest Woman, a project that marks a renewed focus on the traditional country and bluegrass influences that shaped her career.

by Paul Cashmere

Carly Pearce has unveiled ‘You Can Have Him’, the latest preview of her forthcoming fifth studio album Honest Woman, with the song being serviced to Australian country radio today. The release comes less than a month before the album is issued on August 28 through BBR Music Group and BMG Nashville, introducing another chapter in a career that has increasingly embraced classic country instrumentation while maintaining contemporary songwriting.

The new single continues the musical direction Pearce has outlined for Honest Woman, an album she says reconnects her with the music that first inspired her to pursue country music. Built around steel guitar, fiddle, dobro and upright-style country instrumentation, ‘You Can Have Him’ tells the story of leaving behind an unreliable relationship with humour rather than heartbreak, presenting a narrator who has already moved on.

Pearce co-wrote the track with Tofer Brown, Lauren Hungate and Carter Faith. While the song carries a playful edge, it also reflects the direct, conversational storytelling that has become a hallmark of her songwriting across recent releases.

Discussing the album, Pearce said rediscovering her musical roots became central to the recording process.

“When I started making Honest Woman, I found myself rediscovering who I am and why I wanted to be a country music singer in the first place. This album takes me back to the beginning of my story, where the sounds of classic country and bluegrass music shaped who I am. I’m so proud of this body of work, and I truly feel like it’s my best yet.”

Honest Woman follows 2024’s Hummingbird and continues a productive period that has seen Pearce consolidate her position as one of contemporary country’s leading artists. The new record includes previously released songs ‘Dream Come True’, ‘Church Girl’ and ‘She Don’t’, together with the Riley Green duet ‘If I Don’t Leave I’m Gonna Stay’. It also features collaborations with Dan Tyminski and Molly Tuttle, reinforcing the bluegrass influences Pearce has increasingly embraced.

Pearce’s career has steadily evolved since her breakthrough in 2017 with the self-penned hit ‘Every Little Thing’. The single reached the top of the Billboard Country Airplay chart and launched an artist whose work has consistently balanced modern country production with traditional influences. Subsequent releases including 29: Written In Stone established her reputation for deeply personal songwriting, while songs such as ‘Never Wanted To Be That Girl’ with Ashley McBryde and ‘What He Didn’t Do’ expanded her commercial success.

Across her career Pearce has collected a Grammy Award, multiple Country Music Association Awards and Academy of Country Music Awards, while also becoming a member of the Grand Ole Opry in 2021. That invitation fulfilled an ambition dating back to childhood after she left Kentucky at 16 to perform at Dollywood before eventually relocating to Nashville to pursue a recording career.

Her musical background extends beyond mainstream country. Before securing a major label recording contract, Pearce spent years performing bluegrass music, an influence that remains evident throughout Honest Woman. The new project appears to place those early musical foundations at the forefront, combining traditional instrumentation with contemporary themes and production.

The album also follows the success of Hummingbird, which featured the platinum-certified duet ‘We Don’t Fight Anymore’ with Chris Stapleton. That recording earned Pearce another Grammy nomination and became her fifth Top 5 country radio hit in the United States.

Alongside the album release, Pearce will launch the Honest Woman: Up Close residency series across North America. Beginning in Detroit on September 10, the two-night engagements will continue through Chicago, Minneapolis, Los Angeles, Toronto, Boston and New York City, with Belle Frantz joining as support.

For Australian listeners, ‘You Can Have Him’ offers the latest introduction to an album that Pearce describes as both a personal reflection and a return to the traditional sounds that first inspired her career. With Honest Woman due on August 28, the release represents another significant step in the evolution of an artist who continues to balance country music’s heritage with its modern direction.

Honest Woman Tracklisting

“Dream Come True”

“Church Girl”

“She Don’t”

“You Can Have Him”

“How Long”

“WWJD”

“Same Circus”

“Happy For Myself”

“If I Don’t Leave I’m Gonna Stay” Carly Pearce & Riley Green

“I Don’t Have The Heart”

“He Don’t Like My Dogs”

“Leave My Heart Alone”

“Who’s Lying Here” Carly Pearce & Dan Tyminski

“Daisy”

“What If You Loved Me” Carly Pearce, Molly Tuttle & Dan Tyminski

“Why God Why Me”

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