Lainey Wilson Releases ‘Phone, Keys, Wallet' Featuring John Mayer - Noise11 Music News

Lainey Wilson has released her new single ‘Phone, Keys, Wallet’, a track featuring guest guitar work from John Mayer that premiered simultaneously across country radio stations in the United States and Canada on June 4. The song arrives during a period of sustained visibility for Wilson, who is currently performing stadium dates with Chris Stapleton while expanding her profile beyond music through film, television and documentary projects.

by Paul Cashmere

The release continues Wilson’s momentum following recent tracks ‘Younger You’, recorded with Miley Cyrus, and ‘Can’t Sit Still’. Recorded at Mayer’s Chaplin Studios in Los Angeles and written during the closing leg of Wilson’s Whirlwind World Tour, the song explores the realities of maintaining relationships amid the demands of a fast-moving career.

For Wilson, the track reflects the challenges of balancing personal life with professional obligations. “I feel like a tornado with boots on half the time, and this song is really about finding somebody who’s okay with that chaos and chooses to love you through it anyway,” she said in a statement accompanying the release.

The collaboration with Mayer adds another notable name to Wilson’s growing list of creative partnerships. Across recent years she has recorded and written with artists including Reba McEntire, Miranda Lambert, Dolly Parton, Post Malone, Cole Swindell, Jelly Roll and HARDY. Mayer’s contribution on guitar provides a distinctive element to the new recording while continuing Wilson’s willingness to work across stylistic boundaries within contemporary country music.

The single also arrives during one of the busiest periods of Wilson’s career. Earlier this year she headlined Stagecoach, one of North America’s largest country music festivals, and became the subject of the Netflix documentary Lainey Wilson: Keepin’ Country Cool. In addition, she recently began a series of stadium performances alongside Chris Stapleton that will continue throughout the northern summer.

Wilson’s growing presence extends beyond music. In 2026 she made her feature film debut in Universal’s adaptation of Colleen Hoover’s Reminders Of Him, portraying Amy Matthews. She was also named among USA Today’s Women of the Year and appeared on the cover of People magazine.

The new single builds on the success of Whirlwind, Wilson’s acclaimed 2024 album, which later earned Album of the Year honours at the CMA Awards. A deluxe edition followed with five additional tracks, including the chart-topping ‘Somewhere Over Laredo’. At the 59th CMA Awards, Wilson won Entertainer of the Year, Female Vocalist of the Year and Album of the Year, while also becoming the first solo female host of the ceremony since Reba McEntire in 1991.

Wilson’s path to country music’s upper tier has been years in the making. Raised in Baskin, Louisiana, she developed an interest in songwriting as a child after being inspired by traditional country artists such as Buck Owens and Glen Campbell. After moving to Nashville in 2011, she spent years performing small shows and developing her songwriting craft before securing publishing and recording deals.

Her breakthrough arrived with ‘Things A Man Oughta Know’, which became a Number One country hit in 2021 and established Wilson as one of the genre’s most significant new voices. Subsequent releases including ‘Heart Like A Truck’, ‘Watermelon Moonshine’, ‘Wildflowers And Wild Horses’ and ‘4x4xU’ reinforced her commercial success while helping define the sound she often describes as “bell-bottom country”.

Beyond chart performance, Wilson’s rise reflects broader shifts within contemporary country music. Female artists have continued to gain greater visibility on festival stages, awards programs and mainstream media platforms. Wilson’s recent achievements, including multiple Entertainer of the Year victories and major headline appearances, position her among the most influential figures currently operating in the genre.

With ‘Phone, Keys, Wallet’ now released and a packed touring schedule stretching through October, Wilson’s focus remains firmly on expanding an already substantial career. Whether through new music, screen roles or major live appearances, the Louisiana performer continues to build on a period that has seen her become one of country music’s defining artists of the decade.

Tour dates:

June 6, Nashville, CMA Fest

June 13, Tampa, Raymond James Stadium

June 20, Charlotte, Bank of America Stadium

June 26, Nashville, Nissan Stadium (Alan Jackson: Last Call – The Finale)

June 28, Calgary, Country Thunder Alberta

July 4, Boston, Hatch Shell At Charles River Esplanade

July 10, Chicago, Windy City Smokeout

July 12, Craven, Country Thunder Saskatchewan

July 17, Pasa Robles, California Mid-State Fair

August 1, Cincinnati, Paycor Stadium

August 6, Detroit Lakes, WE Fest

August 7, Oshkosh, Xroads41

August 8, Detroit, Ford Field

August 9, Canton, Concert For Legends

August 12, Sturgis, The Sturgis Buffalo Chip

August 15, Springfield, Illinois State Fair

August 16, Des Moines, Iowa State Fair

August 21, Atlanta, Mercedes-Benz Stadium

September 19, Las Vegas, iHeartRadio Music Festival

October 2, Ocean City, Country Calling Festival

https://www.laineywilson.com/home

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