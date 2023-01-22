 Casey Barnes Wins Album of the Year At Golden Guitar Awards - Noise11.com
Casey Barnes Light It Up

Casey Barnes Wins Album of the Year At Golden Guitar Awards

by Paul Cashmere on January 22, 2023

in News

Casey Barnes is the big winner for Album of the Year for ‘Light It Up’ at the 2023 Golden Guitar Awards in Tamworth.

‘Light It Up’ is the seventh album for Casey Barnes. The album was released through Michael Chugg’s Chugg Music in February 2023.

‘Light It Up’ peaked at no 2 on the Australian Country Music Chart.

Here is the complete winners list for the Golden Guitar Awards for 2023.

Album of the Year: Light It Up Casey Barnes | Producers: Michael DeLorenzis and Michael
Paynter
Alt Country Album of the Year: LOOKS LIKE HEAVEN
Kim Cheshire | Producer: Rod McCormack
Contemporary Country Album of the Year: WISER
Lyn Bowtell | Producer: Shane Nicholson
Traditional Country Album of the Year: IN THE MOMENT
Ashleigh Dallas | Producer: Brett Dallas
Male Artist of the Year: ANDREW SWIFT Female Artist of the Year: AMBER LAWRENCE
Country Music Capital News Group or Duo of the Year: BROOKE MCCLYMONT & ADAM ECKERSLEY
Vocal Collaboration of the Year: JAMES JOHNSTON & KAYLEE BELL
Same Songs
Bush Ballad of the Year: OUT ON KILLARNEY
Dean Perrett | Songwriter: Dean Perrett
Heritage Song of the Year: SOUTH EAST QUEENSLAND
Luke O’Shea | Songwriters: Luke O’Shea, Fred Smith, Mitchell Lynham
Instrumental of the Year: SODA CAP BOOGIE
The French Family Band
Bluegrass Recording of the Year: GOOD MORNING MOON
Kristy Cox
New Talent of the Year: JAMES JOHNSTON

