Casey Barnes Wins Album of the Year At Golden Guitar Awards - Noise11.com

Casey Barnes is the big winner for Album of the Year for ‘Light It Up’ at the 2023 Golden Guitar Awards in Tamworth.

‘Light It Up’ is the seventh album for Casey Barnes. The album was released through Michael Chugg’s Chugg Music in February 2023.

‘Light It Up’ peaked at no 2 on the Australian Country Music Chart.

Here is the complete winners list for the Golden Guitar Awards for 2023.

Album of the Year: Light It Up Casey Barnes | Producers: Michael DeLorenzis and Michael

Paynter

Alt Country Album of the Year: LOOKS LIKE HEAVEN

Kim Cheshire | Producer: Rod McCormack

Contemporary Country Album of the Year: WISER

Lyn Bowtell | Producer: Shane Nicholson

Traditional Country Album of the Year: IN THE MOMENT

Ashleigh Dallas | Producer: Brett Dallas

Male Artist of the Year: ANDREW SWIFT Female Artist of the Year: AMBER LAWRENCE

Country Music Capital News Group or Duo of the Year: BROOKE MCCLYMONT & ADAM ECKERSLEY

Vocal Collaboration of the Year: JAMES JOHNSTON & KAYLEE BELL

Same Songs

Bush Ballad of the Year: OUT ON KILLARNEY

Dean Perrett | Songwriter: Dean Perrett

Heritage Song of the Year: SOUTH EAST QUEENSLAND

Luke O’Shea | Songwriters: Luke O’Shea, Fred Smith, Mitchell Lynham

Instrumental of the Year: SODA CAP BOOGIE

The French Family Band

Bluegrass Recording of the Year: GOOD MORNING MOON

Kristy Cox

New Talent of the Year: JAMES JOHNSTON

