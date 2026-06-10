Cassian Announces Sydney And Melbourne Open-Air Headline Shows For 2026 - Noise11 Music News

Australian Grammy Award winner Cassian will return home this spring for two major outdoor headline performances in Sydney and Melbourne, marking his first Australian headline dates since a sold-out national run earlier this year.

by Paul Cashmere

Australian electronic music producer, DJ and mixing engineer Cassian has announced two large-scale open-air headline shows for Australia in late 2026. The Los Angeles-based artist will perform at Sydney’s Portugal Community Club on 31 October and Melbourne’s Heide Sculpture Park on 7 November, with support from German producer Nils Hoffmann, Australian electronic act Mild Minds, Samantha Loveridge and Sydney producer OLIIV.

The announcement marks another significant chapter in the rise of one of Australia’s most successful electronic music exports. While Cassian built his reputation through club releases and festival appearances, his influence has expanded well beyond the DJ booth through production, songwriting and mixing work that has accumulated billions of streams globally.

The two outdoor events arrive at a time when melodic house and techno continues to draw large audiences worldwide. Cassian has become a central figure within that movement, both as a recording artist and as a collaborator with some of the genre’s biggest names. His return follows what organisers describe as his largest touring period across the region to date, including sold-out Australian headline performances and appearances at major summer festivals.

Across both dates, fans will see a line-up reflecting the current state of melodic electronic music. German producer Nils Hoffmann will perform a live set, bringing the emotionally driven sound that has earned him international recognition through releases on Anjunadeep and appearances at festivals including Coachella and Tomorrowland. Joining him will be Mild Minds, the project of Australian producer Benjamin David, alongside Samantha Loveridge and OLIIV.

Cassian has established a global profile through releases on labels including Afterlife, Rose Avenue, Experts Only and TSZR. His work blends melodic techno, progressive house and cinematic electronic textures, a sound that has resonated with audiences across Europe, North America and Australia.

According to the tour announcement, the performances have been designed around carefully selected outdoor environments. Sydney’s Portugal Community Club will host a rare hometown-style performance in an open-air setting, while Melbourne’s Heide Sculpture Park will provide a backdrop of landscaped grounds and contemporary art.

The shows arrive after a period of sustained international success for the Melbourne-born artist. Now based in Los Angeles, Cassian has accumulated more than 200 million streams across his own catalogue and more than five billion streams through his production, songwriting and mixing credits.

His profile expanded further through collaborations with artists including RÜFÜS DU SOL, Anyma, John Summit and Hayden James. One of his most prominent recent roles came as Musical Director for Anyma’s ambitious ‘The End Of Genesys’ residency at Sphere in Las Vegas, a production that combined electronic music with large-scale visual technology.

Beyond his solo releases, Cassian has become one of Australia’s most respected behind-the-scenes studio figures. His production and mixing work has contributed to multiple award-winning projects, including RÜFÜS DU SOL’s Grammy Award-winning track Alive. That achievement reinforced his standing as a producer capable of operating at the highest international level while maintaining strong ties to the Australian music community.

Among his best-known recordings are A Feeling I Miss with Matt Ryder, Where I’m From with Script and Belladonna, and Love Parade, a collaboration with Yotto that became a major favourite within the melodic house scene. His performances at international festivals and venues, including Tomorrowland and Ibiza’s UNVRS, have further strengthened his reputation as a leading live electronic artist.

The broader significance of Cassian’s return lies in the growing international recognition of Australian electronic music talent. Artists who once built careers primarily through domestic touring are increasingly operating on a global scale, with Australian producers becoming integral contributors to international dance music culture. Cassian’s trajectory from Melbourne producer to Grammy winner and international touring artist reflects that shift.

With ticket demand already demonstrated by his recent Australian shows, promoters will be watching closely to see whether the open-air format can attract audiences comparable to his previous sold-out headline dates. The events also continue a trend toward destination-style electronic music experiences that place equal emphasis on location and performance.

For Cassian, the November and October appearances offer an opportunity to reconnect with Australian audiences after a period of intense international activity. They also provide a showcase for the next phase of an artist whose influence now extends across production, live performance and creative direction within the global electronic music industry.

Cassian Australian Dates 2026

31 October 2026, Sydney, Portugal Community Club

7 November 2026, Melbourne, Heide Sculpture Park

Ticketing

Pre-sale registration is open now.

Pre-sale tickets go on sale at 12pm AEST on 18 June 2026.

General public tickets go on sale at 12pm AEST on 19 June 2026.

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