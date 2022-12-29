 CamelPhat’s Latest Is ‘The Sign’ With Anyma - Noise11.com
CamelPhat image from Facebook

CamelPhat image from Facebook

CamelPhat’s Latest Is ‘The Sign’ With Anyma

by Paul Cashmere on December 29, 2022

in News

UK DJ’s Dave Whelan and Mike Di Scala’s latest collaboration is with Anyma.

Anyma is the solo project from Matteo Milleri of Tale of Us. CamelPhat formed in Liverpool in 2004 and released the ‘Dark Matter’ album in 2020 wiyh a guest appearance from Noel Gallagher and Ali Love.

The track ‘The Sign’ was first teased in February when it premiered at Electric Daisy Carnival in Mexico. It has popped up at various festivals throughout 2022 including Ultra Miami and Creamfields before finally getting an official release in October.

‘The Sign’ recently featured in the NFT visual at the Tale of Us performance at The Ziggerdome in Amsterdam.

