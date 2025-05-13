Cassie Ventura Tells Jury Of Sean Combs Sadist and Violent Abuse In Day 2 of Court - Noise11.com

Cassie Ventura has described “violent arguments” and other alleged details of her past relationship with Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs.

Combs is currently on trial after being arrested in September last year and charged with sex trafficking, racketeering and transportation to engage in prostitution – accusations he has denied and pleaded not guilty to.

Ventura has been called to give evidence in the trial and the Southern District of New York Federal Court heard on Tuesday that she was allegedly pressured into having sex with male sex workers at Combs’s behest.

Describing her past relationship with Combs, Ventura said, per ITV, “If they were violent arguments, it would usually result in some sort of physical abuse and dragging, just different things.

“He would smash me in my head, knock me over, drag me, kick me, stomp me in the head if I was down.”

When asked how frequently arguments would turn violent, Ventura responded, “Too frequently.”

Her comments came a day after the court was shown video evidence of Combs brutally attacking her in the corridor of a New York hotel in 2016.

On Tuesday, the jury also heard details of sexual acts that Combs allegedly insisted his then-girlfriend engage in.

Ventura testified, “Within the first year of our relationship, he proposed this idea, this sexual encounter that he called voyeurism, where he would watch me be in intercourse with a third party, specifically with another man.

“I also felt a sense of responsibility. It was him sharing something like that with me. I was confused, nervous but also loved him very much and wanted to make him happy so.”

Explaining that it was something she did not want to do, she added, “I was just in love and wanted to make him happy.

“It got to a point where I just didn’t feel like I had much of a choice, didn’t really know what ‘no’ could be or what ‘no’ could turn into.”

The case continues.

music-news.com

Noise11.com

