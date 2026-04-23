CBGB Festival 2026 Lineup Announced With Morrissey, Patti Smith And Interpol Headlining - Noise11 Music News

CBGB Festival has confirmed Morrissey, Patti Smith and Interpol will lead the 2026 return of the iconic New York event, reinforcing CBGB’s enduring influence on punk and alternative music culture.

by Paul Cashmere

The CBGB Festival will return to Brooklyn, New York on September 26, 2026, with Morrissey, Patti Smith and Interpol announced as headliners for the second edition of the revived event. The one-day festival will again take place at Under The K Bridge Park, building on its 2025 debut with a line-up that spans punk, hardcore and alternative rock across multiple generations.

The announcement positions the festival as a continuation of the CBGB legacy, drawing a direct line from the original New York club’s history to contemporary artists. Alongside the headline acts, the 2026 bill includes Sex Pistols featuring Frank Carter, Bikini Kill, Buzzcocks, Circle Jerks, Agnostic Front and a range of newer names including Mannequin Pussy, Militarie Gun, High Vis and Upchuck.

The significance of the event lies in its attempt to translate one of music’s most influential venues into a modern festival format. CBGB, founded in 1973 by Hilly Kristal on the Bowery in Manhattan, became a defining space for punk and new wave, launching careers for artists including Patti Smith, Ramones, Blondie and Talking Heads. The festival format aims to reflect that lineage while presenting current acts operating within similar traditions.

Festival organisers confirmed that tickets will be released in stages, with a pre-sale beginning on April 23 at 10am local time, followed by general sale on April 24. Multiple ticket tiers will be available including General Admission, VIP and VVIP, along with a “Young Punks” category offering discounted access for fans under 25.

In terms of programming, the 2026 edition expands on last year’s model. The site will again feature multiple stages designed to reflect different aspects of the CBGB ethos, including headline performances, emerging artists and acts aligned with the original club’s underground identity. The physical layout will also incorporate installations recreating elements of the original venue, including Hilly Kristal’s office and the club’s performance space.

Phil Sandhaus, representing CBGB, said in a statement that the event is designed to bridge eras. “Building on last year’s CBGB Festival, we’ve worked hard to create an even stronger experience for fans this year,” he said. “For decades, CBGB defined the punk scene and helped shape a generation of music lovers in New York and beyond. This year’s lineup honours that legacy while celebrating the past, present and future of punk and alternative music.”

The inclusion of legacy acts alongside emerging artists reflects a deliberate programming strategy. Patti Smith’s involvement is particularly symbolic given her role in the original CBGB story, including performing the final show at the venue in October 2006 before its closure. The presence of Sex Pistols with Frank Carter also introduces a reinterpretation of punk history, bringing a contemporary vocalist into one of the genre’s foundational bands.

From a catalogue perspective, Morrissey’s appearance continues his long-standing association with alternative music audiences that emerged from post-punk culture, while Interpol represent a later wave influenced by the aesthetics and sound of the original CBGB-era bands. This alignment across decades reinforces the festival’s curatorial direction.

The broader line-up also includes Sleater-Kinney and The Return Of Jackie And Judy, a Ramones tribute project involving Fred Armisen, further emphasising the historical thread. Meanwhile, artists such as Violet Grohl, who is preparing to release her debut album Be Sweet To Me, signal the festival’s commitment to new voices within the genre.

The CBGB Festival arrives at a time when legacy branding has become an increasingly prominent feature in the live music sector. Festivals linked to historic venues or movements are being repositioned as immersive experiences, combining nostalgia with contemporary programming. In this context, the CBGB name carries significant cultural weight, but also invites scrutiny regarding authenticity.

There has been some scepticism about whether a large-scale, sponsored festival can accurately reflect the original CBGB environment, which was known for its stripped-back infrastructure and emphasis on emerging talent. However, early responses to the 2025 event suggested that the format resonated with audiences, particularly through its multi-stage approach and attention to historical detail.

Musicians associated with the CBGB legacy have also expressed support for the festival concept, noting that the original venue’s core philosophy was centred on discovery and community rather than strict adherence to genre boundaries. That perspective underpins the current event’s attempt to evolve rather than replicate the past.

Looking ahead, the 2026 CBGB Festival will test whether the model can sustain long-term relevance beyond its initial revival phase. With a line-up that connects foundational figures to contemporary acts, the event is positioned as both a retrospective and a forward-looking platform within the alternative music landscape.

For audiences, the appeal lies in the opportunity to experience a curated cross-section of punk and alternative music history in a single setting, anchored by artists who continue to shape the genre’s narrative.

CBGB Festival 2026

September 26, 2026, Brooklyn, Under The K Bridge Park

Ticketing:

Pre-sale begins April 23, 2026 at 10am local time

General sale begins April 24, 2026 at 10am local time

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