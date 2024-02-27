Cheap Trick Juggle The Setlist For Second Australian Show For Red Hot Summer - Noise11.com

Cheap Trick performed a second show for Red Hot Summer on the Gold Coast on Sunday with a sizeable different setlist to the Saturday show.

In true Cheap Trick fashion while you always know you will get the big hits, the lesser known songs are slotted in and out to give a unique show in every performance.

Cheap Trick opened the show with a track from 2016’s ‘Bang, Zoom, Crazy … Hello’ and slide in songs from ‘In Color’, 1977, ‘One on One’ from 1982 and ‘Heaven Tonight’ from 1978 that were absent from the first show.

Cheap Trick setlist, 24 February 2024

Heart On The Line (from Bang, Zoom, Crazy … Hello, 2016)

Hello There (from In Color, 1977)

California Man (The Move cover) (from Heaven Tonight, 1978)

Big Eyes (from In Color, 1977)

If You Want My Love (from One on One, 1982)

She’s Tight (from One on One, 1982)

I Know What I Want (from Dream Police, 1979)

The Flame (from Lap of Luxury, 1988)

I Want You to Want Me (from In Color, 1977)

Surrender (from Heaven Tonight, 1978)

Dream Police (from Dream Police, 1979)

Auf Wiedersehen (from Heaven Tonight, 1978)

Goodnight (from Cheap Trick at Budokan, 1978)

Red Hot Summer series 3 heads to Berry and Sydney this weekend.

Saturday 2nd March 2024

Berry Showground, Berry NSW

Featuring SUZI QUATRO, CHEAP TRICK, Jon Stevens, The Angels, Baby Animals,

The Screaming Jets & Chocolate Starfish

*All patrons under 18 must be accompanied by an adult*

*Children under 6 years receive free entry and must be in attendance with paying adult*

Sunday 3rd March 2024

Bella Vista Farm, Bella Vista NSW

Featuring SUZI QUATRO, CHEAP TRICK, Jon Stevens, The Angels, Baby Animals,

The Screaming Jets & Chocolate Starfish

*This is an 18-plus show*

Saturday 9th March 2024

Queens Park, Toowoomba QLD

Featuring SUZI QUATRO, CHEAP TRICK, Jon Stevens, The Angels, Baby Animals,

The Screaming Jets & Chocolate Starfish

*All patrons under 18 must be accompanied by an adult*

*Children under 6 years receive free entry and must be in attendance with paying adult*

Sunday 10th March 2024

Sandstone Point Hotel, Bribie Island QLD

Featuring SUZI QUATRO, CHEAP TRICK, Jon Stevens, The Angels, Baby Animals,

The Screaming Jets & Chocolate Starfish

*This is an 18-plus show*

Saturday 16th March 2024

Victoria Park, Ballarat VIC

Featuring SUZI QUATRO, CHEAP TRICK, Jon Stevens, The Angels, Baby Animals,

The Screaming Jets & Chocolate Starfish

*All patrons under 18 must be accompanied by an adult*

*Children under 6 years receive free entry and must be in attendance with paying adult*

Sunday 17th March 2024

Rochford Wines, Yarra Valley VIC

Featuring SUZI QUATRO, CHEAP TRICK, Jon Stevens, The Angels, Baby Animals,

The Screaming Jets & Chocolate Starfish

*All patrons under 18 must be accompanied by an adult*

*Children under 6 years of age are granted free entry*

Saturday 23rd March 2024

Seppeltsfield Wines, Seppeltsfield SA

Featuring SUZI QUATRO, CHEAP TRICK, Jon Stevens, The Angels, Baby Animals,

The Screaming Jets & Chocolate Starfish

*This is an 18-plus show*

