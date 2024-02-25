 Cheap Trick Play Their First Red Hot Summer Show - Noise11.com

Cheap Trick photo by Ros OGorman

Cheap Trick Play Their First Red Hot Summer Show

by Paul Cashmere on February 25, 2024

in News

Series Three of the Red Hot Summer tour for 2024 has kicked off in Port Macquarie with Cheap Trick back in Australia for their 10th tour.

Watch the Noise11 interview with Rick Nielsen.

Cheap Trick first toured Australia in 1979 and then it took 11 years for them to return for two tours of 1988, in April and then back in November. Cheap Trick also toured Australia in 1990, 1996, 2008, 2015, 2018 and 2022.

Cheap Trick played in Port Macquarie and Saturday (24 February) and will perform for Red Hot Summer on the Gold Coast tonight (26 February).

Cheap Trick setlist, 24 February 2024

Hello There (from In Color, 1977)
Hot Love (from Cheap Trick, 1977)
California Man (The Move cover) (from Heaven Tonight, 1978)
Ain’t That a Shame (Fats Domino cover)
If You Want My Love (from In Color, 1977)
I Know What I Want (from Dream Police, 1979)
The Flame (from Lap of Luxury, 1988)
I Want You to Want Me (from One on One, 1982)
Dream Police (from Dream Police, 1979)
Surrender (from Heaven Tonight, 1978)
Never Had a Lot to Lose (from Lap of Luxury, 1988)
Goodnight (from Cheap Trick at Budokan, 1978)

Saturday 24th February 2024
Westport Park, Port Macquarie NSW
Featuring SUZI QUATRO, CHEAP TRICK, Jon Stevens, The Angels, Baby Animals,
The Screaming Jets & Chocolate Starfish
*This is an 18-plus show*

Sunday 25th February 2024
Broadwater Parklands, Southport QLD
Featuring SUZI QUATRO, CHEAP TRICK, Jon Stevens, The Angels, Baby Animals,
The Screaming Jets & Chocolate Starfish
*This is an 18-plus show*

Saturday 2nd March 2024
Berry Showground, Berry NSW
Featuring SUZI QUATRO, CHEAP TRICK, Jon Stevens, The Angels, Baby Animals,
The Screaming Jets & Chocolate Starfish
*All patrons under 18 must be accompanied by an adult*
*Children under 6 years receive free entry and must be in attendance with paying adult*

Sunday 3rd March 2024
Bella Vista Farm, Bella Vista NSW
Featuring SUZI QUATRO, CHEAP TRICK, Jon Stevens, The Angels, Baby Animals,
The Screaming Jets & Chocolate Starfish
*This is an 18-plus show*

Saturday 9th March 2024
Queens Park, Toowoomba QLD
Featuring SUZI QUATRO, CHEAP TRICK, Jon Stevens, The Angels, Baby Animals,
The Screaming Jets & Chocolate Starfish
*All patrons under 18 must be accompanied by an adult*
*Children under 6 years receive free entry and must be in attendance with paying adult*

Sunday 10th March 2024
Sandstone Point Hotel, Bribie Island QLD
Featuring SUZI QUATRO, CHEAP TRICK, Jon Stevens, The Angels, Baby Animals,
The Screaming Jets & Chocolate Starfish
*This is an 18-plus show*

Saturday 16th March 2024
Victoria Park, Ballarat VIC
Featuring SUZI QUATRO, CHEAP TRICK, Jon Stevens, The Angels, Baby Animals,
The Screaming Jets & Chocolate Starfish
*All patrons under 18 must be accompanied by an adult*
*Children under 6 years receive free entry and must be in attendance with paying adult*

Sunday 17th March 2024
Rochford Wines, Yarra Valley VIC
Featuring SUZI QUATRO, CHEAP TRICK, Jon Stevens, The Angels, Baby Animals,
The Screaming Jets & Chocolate Starfish
*All patrons under 18 must be accompanied by an adult*
*Children under 6 years of age are granted free entry*

Saturday 23rd March 2024
Seppeltsfield Wines, Seppeltsfield SA
Featuring SUZI QUATRO, CHEAP TRICK, Jon Stevens, The Angels, Baby Animals,
The Screaming Jets & Chocolate Starfish
*This is an 18-plus show*

https://www.redhotsummertour.com.au

Noise11.com

Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Cheap Trick photo by Ros OGorman-002.jpg Tom Petersson Cheap Trick photo by Ros OGorman-009.jpg Tom Petersson Cheap Trick photo by Ros OGorman-010.jpg Noiseworks One Electric Day. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Noiseworks One Electric Day. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Kate Ceberano Kate Ceberano Jon Stevens Jon Stevens Kate Ceberano Jon Stevens. Kate Ceberano Jon Stevens. Kate Ceberano Jon Stevens. The Angels The Angels The Angels The Angels The Angels The Angels The Angels The Angels The Angels The Angels The Angels The Angels

