Check Out The New Lady Gaga Song ‘Disease’ - Noise11.com

 Check Out The New Lady Gaga Song 'Disease'

Check Out The New Lady Gaga Song ‘Disease’

by Paul Cashmere on October 25, 2024

in News

Lady Gaga has previewed her upcoming album with the working title ‘LG7’ (which may or may not be the end title. The new song and first from the album is ‘Disease’.

Lady Gaga only released the ‘Harlequin’ and ‘Joker: Folie à Deux’ albums to accompany the recent movie ‘Joker: Folie à Deux’ which was an absolute dog with fleas at the box office. The quick released of ‘LG7’ seems to be a strategy to distance Gaga from the movie flop.

Lady Gaga’s last pop album was ‘Chromatica’ in 2020.

Noise11.com

