 Chelsea Wolfe Announces Ninth Album The Dark, Releases New Single ‘Cold' - Noise11 Music News
Chelsea Wolfe Cold

Chelsea Wolfe Cold

Chelsea Wolfe Announces Ninth Album The Dark, Releases New Single ‘Cold’

by Paul Cashmere on July 24, 2026

in New Music,News

Chelsea Wolfe has unveiled her ninth studio album, The Dark, alongside its lead single Cold, marking the next chapter for one of contemporary music’s most distinctive artists as she continues to expand her catalogue across gothic rock, folk, industrial and heavy music.

by Paul Cashmere

Chelsea Wolfe will release her ninth studio album The Dark on August 21 through Loma Vista Recordings, with CD and vinyl editions scheduled to follow on September 18. The announcement coincides with the release of the album’s opening track and lead single, Cold, together with an accompanying music video, introducing a record that follows her acclaimed 2024 album She Reaches Out to She Reaches Out to She.

The new album represents another evolution for the California songwriter, whose work has consistently crossed the boundaries between gothic rock, doom metal, folk, industrial and electronic music. According to the album’s accompanying notes, The Dark explores themes of mystery, transformation and resilience, drawing on the image of entering the woods at their darkest point and confronting fear as a means of finding strength.

Wolfe wrote the material with new songwriting collaborator Jennifer Decilveo while continuing her long creative partnership with multi-instrumentalist Ben Chisholm. The pair deliberately stripped back the dense production that has characterised some of Wolfe’s recent recordings, placing greater emphasis on melody, lyrics and vocal performance.

The album also features an extensive list of guest musicians drawn from across alternative and heavy music. Contributors include Robin Finck of Nine Inch Nails, Matt Chamberlain of Pearl Jam, Troy Van Leeuwen of Queens Of The Stone Age, Stella Mozgawa of Warpaint and producer and musician Justin Meldal-Johnsen, whose credits include Nine Inch Nails and St Vincent.

The release follows an active period for Wolfe. In recent weeks she introduced the double single The Dark and Death Is Not The End, announced a new world tour covering North America and Europe, and revealed a collaboration with fragrance company Heretic on a collection of perfumes titled GHOSTS. Earlier this year she also issued the collaborative single MEAN with industrial rock band Health.

Since emerging with The Grime and the Glow in 2010 and Apokalypsis in 2011, Wolfe has established herself as one of the most individual voices in contemporary alternative music. Her catalogue has continually shifted between intimate acoustic recordings and expansive, heavily textured releases including Pain Is Beauty, Abyss, Hiss Spun and Birth of Violence.

Her music has also extended beyond her solo recordings. Wolfe collaborated with Converge on the 2021 album Bloodmoon: I, recorded the score for A24’s horror film X with composer Tyler Bates, and has appeared alongside artists including Chino Moreno of Deftones, Xiu Xiu, Russian Circles, Deafheaven and Myrkur.

The release of She Reaches Out to She Reaches Out to She in 2024 marked Wolfe’s first full-length album for Loma Vista Recordings following her departure from Sargent House. The record was supported by international touring and companion remix and acoustic releases, reinforcing her reputation for continually reinterpreting her own work.

Wolfe’s career has also been defined by a willingness to experiment without becoming tied to a single musical identity. Across nearly two decades she has incorporated elements of folk, industrial music, dark ambient, electronic production and metal while maintaining a recognisable songwriting voice built around atmosphere and emotional intensity.

Interest in the new album has already proven strong. Last month Wolfe quietly launched a mystery pre-order through her mailing list, with the limited release selling out in less than 30 minutes before fans knew exactly what they had purchased. Details of that exclusive edition are expected to be revealed later this year.

With The Dark, Wolfe adds another chapter to a catalogue that has consistently evolved while maintaining its distinctive artistic identity. The release of Cold provides the first indication of the album’s direction ahead of the August digital release, with physical editions following in September as Wolfe prepares to take the new material on the road throughout North America and Europe.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YouTube. See things first-Subscribe to Noise11 on YouTube

Visit Noise11.com

Follow Noise11.com on social media:
Bluesky

Instagram

Facebook – Comment on the news of the day

X (Twitter)

Tagged as: , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Sparks Live On The Moon
Sparks Announce ‘Live On The Moon’ Concert Album Featuring Cate Blanchett

Sparks have unveiled Live On The Moon, a new 20-track live album that playfully imagines the duo becoming the first band to perform a concert on the lunar surface, with actor Cate Blanchett appearing as the event's “Lunar Emcee”.

June 17, 2026
Sublime by Carter McCall
Sublime Return With First New Studio Album In 30 Years, Until The Sun Explodes

Sublime have released their first new studio album in three decades, *Until The Sun Explodes*, marking a new chapter for the influential Long Beach band with original members Eric Wilson and Bud Gaugh joined by Jakob Nowell, the son of late frontman Bradley Nowell.

June 13, 2026
Mike D photo by J Coleman supplied
Mike D Releases ‘What We Got’ As Solo Project Expands Beyond Beastie Boys Legacy

Mike D has released new solo track ‘What We Got', continuing a rare return to recording activity from the Beastie Boys co-founder as a run of intimate live shows unfolds in New York and California.

May 22, 2026
John Lydon, Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Public Image Ltd Tickets Now On Sale For Australian And New Zealand Tour

Public Image Ltd have opened ticket sales for their January 2027 Australian and New Zealand tour, with John Lydon's post-punk group preparing for their first local dates in more than a decade. Recent European setlists suggest fans can expect material spanning the band's entire catalogue, from 1978's First Issue through to later era releases including What The World Needs Now….

May 12, 2026
Scene Queen Tracksuit
Scene Queen Unleashes Brutal New Single ‘Tracksuit’

Scene Queen has released ‘Tracksuit', a new standalone single that pushes the American artist's hyper-feminine metal hybrid further into aggressive territory while continuing her commentary on relationships, gender politics and alternative culture.

May 12, 2026
Tigers Jaw by Nicole Busch
Tigers Jaw Debut Sweeping New Single Breezer Ahead Of Lost On You Album

American indie rock band Tigers Jaw preview their upcoming album Lost On You with the cinematic new single Breezer, spotlighting vocalist Brianna Collins in a visually striking short film.

March 5, 2026
Fun Lovin Criminals supplied
Fun Lovin’ Criminals Return To Australia With New Album A Matter Of Time

Fun Lovin’ Criminals are set to return Down Under in March 2026, just on two years after the February 2024 tour. This time they come armed with their seventh studio album and first album in 15 years, A Matter Of Time.

January 15, 2026