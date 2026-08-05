Trashcan Sinatras Guitarist John Douglas Dies Aged 63 Days After New Album Release - Noise11 Music News

John Douglas, guitarist, vocalist and songwriter with Scottish indie favourites Trashcan Sinatras, has died at the age of 63 following a brief illness, only days after the band released its first studio album in a decade, Ever The Optimist.

by Paul Cashmere

Trashcan Sinatras announced Douglas’ death in a statement shared on social media, revealing that he died peacefully in the early hours of Monday, 3 August 2026, surrounded by family and loved ones as recordings of his own voice and songs played in the room. The news comes just four days after the release of Ever The Optimist, an album that marked the band’s return with its first collection of new material in 10 years.

The surviving members of the band, Stephen Douglas, Davy Hughes, Paul Livingston and Francis Reader, paid tribute to their longtime bandmate and friend in a brief but emotional statement.

“We are devastated to inform all of you that we have lost our dear friend and brother John after a brief illness,” they wrote. “John died peacefully in the early hours of Monday the 3rd August 2026, surrounded by loved ones, his beautiful voice and songs filling the room.”

Douglas had been part of Trashcan Sinatras almost since the group’s formation in Irvine, Scotland, in 1986. Joining alongside his brother, drummer Stephen Douglas, and guitarist Paul Livingston later that year, he helped establish the line-up that would remain the creative nucleus of the band for the next four decades.

As rhythm guitarist, vocalist and songwriter, Douglas contributed to every one of the band’s seven studio albums. His melodic guitar work, harmonies and songwriting became integral to the group’s distinctive sound, which blended sophisticated pop melodies with literate lyrics and intricate acoustic arrangements.

Trashcan Sinatras first attracted international attention after signing with Go! Discs. Their 1990 debut album, Cake, introduced songs including “Obscurity Knocks”, “Only Tongue Can Tell” and “Circling the Circumference”. The album spent three months on the Billboard 200 in the United States and established the band as a significant presence within the alternative music scene.

The group followed with I’ve Seen Everything in 1993, featuring “Hayfever”, which gained additional exposure through MTV’s Beavis and Butt-head. Their third album, A Happy Pocket, arrived in 1996 before the band endured major setbacks after Go! Discs was absorbed into Universal. Dropped from the label, the members were forced to sell their Shabby Road recording studio and declare bankruptcy.

Rather than ending the band’s career, those challenges ultimately led to an independent resurgence. The critically acclaimed Weightlifting followed in 2004, leading to renewed touring across North America, Europe, Japan and Australia. Subsequent releases included In the Music in 2009 and Wild Pendulum in 2016 before the lengthy gap that preceded Ever The Optimist.

Released on 31 July 2026, Ever The Optimist featured guest appearances from Tracyanne Campbell of Camera Obscura and Green Gartside of Scritti Politti. The album had been previewed by the singles “The Bitter End”, “Bad Husband”, “Melodramatic” and “Games for the ZX Spectrum”, and represented the band’s first new studio album in a decade.

Away from Trashcan Sinatras, Douglas built a respected reputation as a songwriter and collaborator. He wrote “Wild Mountainside” for his future wife, Scottish singer Eddi Reader, who recorded it for her acclaimed 2003 collection Eddi Reader Sings the Songs of Robert Burns. Douglas also wrote “Should I Pray?” and “Prisons” for Reader’s 2007 album Peacetime, with both songs later becoming part of the Trashcan Sinatras catalogue. The couple married in 2013.

Following his marriage, Douglas underwent treatment for ulcerative colitis, requiring surgery and an extended recovery. He continued performing and recording in the years that followed, including acoustic tours with the band across North America.

In 2024 he released his first solo album, presenting intimate acoustic performances alongside original material outside the Trashcan Sinatras catalogue.

Reflecting on the band’s longevity during a 2017 interview, Douglas acknowledged the dramatic changes the music industry had undergone while explaining what had kept the group together.

“As you said it’s been a rollercoaster,” he said. “We’ve seen the music business change so many ways. The one constant thing is our own dynamic hasn’t changed; and that is when we’re happy with our songs, we’re happy with our lives. Granted in some cases it’s been hard to find our records and you won’t hear it on the radio but the people that have found us, have stuck with us. We’re doing alright!”

Douglas leaves behind a catalogue spanning more than 40 years with Trashcan Sinatras, a body of work that earned the Scottish band an enduring international following through its craftsmanship, musicianship and understated approach to guitar-driven pop. His death comes at a moment that should have celebrated the band’s long-awaited return, giving Ever The Optimist an unexpected place as the final chapter in his recording career.

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