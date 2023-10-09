 Cher Releases Christmas Song Ahead of Christmas Album - Noise11.com
Cher Christmas

Cher Releases Christmas Song Ahead of Christmas Album

by Paul Cashmere on October 9, 2023

in News

Cher’s Christmas song ‘DJ Play A Christmas Song’ has been released ahead of the album ‘Christmas’ coming 20 October.

Cher’s ‘Christmas’ is the 27th album for the star. It is the first Christmas song ever for the 77-year old Cher.

Cher has an impressive list of contacts. Joining her on the album are by Darlene Love, Michael Bublé, Tyga, Cyndi Lauper, and Stevie Wonder.

The ‘Christmas’ tracklist is:
‘DJ Play A Christmas Song’
‘What Christmas Means To Me’ (with Stevie Wonder)
‘Run Run Rudolph’
‘Christmas (Baby, Please Come Home)’ (with Darlene Love)
‘Angels In The Snow’
‘Home’ (with Michael Bublé)
‘Drop Top Sleigh Ride’ (with Tyga)
‘Please Come Home For Christmas’
‘I Like Christmas’
‘Christmas Ain’t Christmas Without You’
‘Santa Baby’
‘Put A Little Holiday In Your Heart’ (with Cyndi Lauper)
‘This Will Be Our Year’

Cher’s last album was her ABBA covers album ‘Dancing Queen’ in 2018. Her last album of new music was ‘Closer to the Truth’ in 2018.

