Cher Releases Christmas Song Ahead of Christmas Album - Noise11.com

Cher’s Christmas song ‘DJ Play A Christmas Song’ has been released ahead of the album ‘Christmas’ coming 20 October.

Cher’s ‘Christmas’ is the 27th album for the star. It is the first Christmas song ever for the 77-year old Cher.

Cher has an impressive list of contacts. Joining her on the album are by Darlene Love, Michael Bublé, Tyga, Cyndi Lauper, and Stevie Wonder.

The ‘Christmas’ tracklist is:

‘DJ Play A Christmas Song’

‘What Christmas Means To Me’ (with Stevie Wonder)

‘Run Run Rudolph’

‘Christmas (Baby, Please Come Home)’ (with Darlene Love)

‘Angels In The Snow’

‘Home’ (with Michael Bublé)

‘Drop Top Sleigh Ride’ (with Tyga)

‘Please Come Home For Christmas’

‘I Like Christmas’

‘Christmas Ain’t Christmas Without You’

‘Santa Baby’

‘Put A Little Holiday In Your Heart’ (with Cyndi Lauper)

‘This Will Be Our Year’

Cher’s last album was her ABBA covers album ‘Dancing Queen’ in 2018. Her last album of new music was ‘Closer to the Truth’ in 2018.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

