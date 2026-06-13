Chicago X Turns 50: The Album That Changed Chicago's Trajectory - Noise11 Music News

Fifty years after its release, Chicago X remains one of the defining records in Chicago’s catalogue, delivering the band’s first US number one single and marking a pivotal shift from ambitious jazz-rock experimentation toward mainstream pop success.

by Paul Cashmere

On 14 June 1976, Chicago released Chicago X, the band’s eighth studio album and tenth overall release, a record that would become one of the most commercially significant titles in the group’s history. Nicknamed “The Chocolate Album” because of its distinctive sleeve design, Chicago X arrived at a turning point for the band, producing their first US number one hit, earning Grammy recognition and establishing a commercial template that would influence the next phase of Chicago’s career.

The anniversary provides an opportunity to reassess an album that often sits between two eras of Chicago’s story. By 1976, the group had already built a reputation through ambitious albums such as Chicago Transit Authority, Chicago II, Chicago V and Chicago VII, records that blended rock, jazz and sophisticated horn arrangements. Chicago X retained many of those elements but packaged them into shorter, more radio-friendly songs.

Released through Columbia Records, Chicago X reached No. 3 on the Billboard 200 and became the band’s first platinum-certified album. It was eventually certified multi-platinum in the United States and achieved strong chart performances internationally, including a No. 3 peak in Australia. The album also earned a Grammy nomination for Album of the Year, ultimately losing to Stevie Wonder’s landmark Songs In The Key Of Life.

The defining moment of Chicago X was Peter Cetera’s ballad If You Leave Me Now. Originally written around the same period as Chicago VII’s Wishing You Were Here, the song was reportedly close to being omitted from the album altogether. Instead, it became Chicago’s first No. 1 single in both the United States and the United Kingdom and earned Grammy Awards for Best Pop Vocal Performance by a Duo, Group or Chorus and Best Arrangement Accompanying Vocalists.

Beyond If You Leave Me Now, the album generated additional charting singles with Another Rainy Day In New York City and You Are On My Mind. The latter also marked an important milestone for the band, featuring the lead vocal debut of trombonist James Pankow. Trumpeter Lee Loughnane likewise stepped into a lead vocal role on Together Again, demonstrating the collaborative nature that had long distinguished Chicago from many of its contemporaries.

Musically, Chicago X represented a noticeable evolution. Every song on the album ran under four minutes, a sharp contrast to the extended compositions and suite-like arrangements that characterised much of the band’s earlier work. Following an extended break after the demanding recording and touring cycle surrounding Chicago VIII, the band returned to the studio refreshed and focused. Recording sessions took place at Caribou Ranch in Colorado under the guidance of longtime producer James William Guercio.

In the broader context of Chicago’s catalogue, Chicago X occupies a unique position.

The early albums established the band as one of America’s most innovative horn-driven rock acts, while later records would increasingly embrace adult contemporary and pop formats. Chicago X effectively bridges those two worlds. Tracks such as Once Or Twice, Scrapbook and Hope For Love still carried elements of the band’s earlier musical complexity, while If You Leave Me Now pointed directly toward the commercial direction that would dominate much of Chicago’s output in the 1980s.

Some members later reflected that the enormous success of If You Leave Me Now altered public perceptions of the group. Demand for ballads increased, and Columbia Records became increasingly interested in that side of Chicago’s sound. However, songwriter Robert Lamm has also acknowledged that the move toward mainstream accessibility had begun years earlier, particularly around the time of Chicago V.

The album’s impact extended beyond the music itself. Designed by Columbia Records art director John Berg, the sleeve featured a partially unwrapped chocolate bar incorporating the famous Chicago logo. The packaging won the Grammy Award for Best Album Package and became one of the most recognisable album covers of the decade.

The artwork has since been exhibited publicly and forms part of the permanent collection of New York’s Museum of Modern Art.

Critical opinion on Chicago X has remained divided over the decades. Some observers regard it as a near-perfect example of 1970s pop craftsmanship, while others argue it lacks the compositional ambition and musical depth of earlier Chicago albums. That debate continues to shape discussions around the record’s legacy.

What remains undisputed is the album’s importance. Chicago X delivered the biggest hit of the band’s career to that point, achieved commercial milestones that none of its predecessors had matched and permanently altered Chicago’s trajectory. Fifty years later, it stands as both a culmination of the band’s first decade and a preview of where they would head next.

Side One”

“Once or Twice” (Lead vocal: Terry Kath)

“You Are on My Mind” (Lead vocal: James Pankow)

“Skin Tight” (Lead vocal: Peter Cetera)

“If You Leave Me Now” (Lead vocal: Peter Cetera)

“Together Again” (Lead vocal: Lee Loughnane)

“Another Rainy Day in New York City” (Lead vocal: Peter Cetera)

Side Two

“Mama Mama” (Lead vocal: Peter Cetera)

“Scrapbook” (Lead vocal: Robert Lamm)

“Gently I’ll Wake You” (Lead vocal: Robert Lamm)

“You Get It Up” (Lead vocal: Band members)

“Hope for Love” (Lead vocal: Terry Kath)

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YouTube. See things first-Subscribe to Noise11 on YouTube

Visit Noise11.com

Follow Noise11.com on social media:

Facebook – Comment on the news of the day

Bluesky

Instagram

X (Twitter)