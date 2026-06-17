 Walter Parazaider, Founding Chicago Member And Architect Of The Band's Signature Sound, Dies Aged 81 - Noise11 Music News
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Chicago II

Walter Parazaider, Founding Chicago Member And Architect Of The Band’s Signature Sound, Dies Aged 81

by Paul Cashmere on June 18, 2026

in News

Walter Parazaider, the founding woodwind player whose saxophone, flute and clarinet work helped define the sound of Chicago for nearly five decades, has died at the age of 81.

by Paul Cashmere

Walter Parazaider, a founding member of Chicago and one of the musicians responsible for creating the band’s distinctive fusion of rock, jazz and brass-driven pop, has died under hospice care on June 17, 2026. He was 81. Parazaider, who had been living with Alzheimer’s disease in recent years, was a member of Chicago from its formation in the late 1960s until his retirement from touring in 2017 due to a heart condition. His death marks the loss of one of the last remaining architects of one of America’s most commercially successful and influential rock bands.

Chicago’s success was built on a formula that challenged conventional rock music of the era. While most rock bands relied on guitars as their dominant melodic instrument, Chicago integrated a full brass and woodwind section into its core lineup. Alongside trumpet player Lee Loughnane and trombonist James Pankow, Parazaider formed the group’s celebrated horn section, a defining element that helped separate Chicago from its contemporaries and contributed to more than 100 million records sold worldwide.

Born in Maywood, Illinois on March 14, 1945, Parazaider’s musical journey began with the clarinet at age nine. His talent quickly developed beyond the amateur level and he pursued formal classical training, earning a Bachelor of Arts degree in classical clarinet performance from DePaul University.

His vision for a rock band incorporating horns emerged after hearing The Beatles’ “Got To Get You Into My Life”. Inspired by the possibilities of blending rock and brass arrangements, Parazaider began rehearsing with guitarist Terry Kath and drummer Danny Seraphine. Those early sessions eventually evolved into a group initially known as The Big Thing before becoming Chicago with the addition of Loughnane, Pankow, keyboard player Robert Lamm and bassist Peter Cetera.

Although Parazaider was not among Chicago’s most prolific songwriters, his instrumental contributions became integral to many of the band’s most enduring recordings. His flute solo on “Colour My World” remains one of the most recognisable instrumental passages in popular music. The song became a staple of school dances and formal events throughout the 1970s and remains one of Chicago’s signature recordings.

Parazaider also delivered the memorable soprano saxophone solo on the 1973 hit “Just You ‘N’ Me”, further demonstrating the versatility that made him such a critical component of the band’s sound. Throughout Chicago’s catalogue he moved effortlessly between saxophone, flute and clarinet, bringing a jazz-influenced sophistication to arrangements that helped bridge rock, pop and contemporary jazz audiences.

His contributions extended beyond performance. He was among the original musicians who helped establish Chicago’s artistic identity during a period when ambitious horn-driven rock groups were reshaping American music. While James Pankow’s arrangements often provided the structural framework, Parazaider’s execution and musical instincts gave many of those arrangements their character and emotional depth.

Recognition followed throughout his career. In 2008, DePaul University awarded him an honorary Doctor of Humane Letters in acknowledgement of his achievements and contribution to music. He was also honoured by Phi Mu Alpha Sinfonia, receiving the organisation’s National Citation and recognition as a Signature Sinfonian.

Parazaider remained an active touring member of Chicago until 2017, when health concerns forced him to step away from the road. Even after retiring from live performance, he retained a symbolic place within the band’s history. Chicago later included him among its tribute to founding members alongside Terry Kath, Danny Seraphine and Peter Cetera.

In 2021, Parazaider publicly revealed that he had been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease. The announcement brought renewed appreciation from fans and fellow musicians who recognised the importance of his role in shaping Chicago’s legacy. Earlier this year, when asked about his former bandmate’s condition, Lee Loughnane acknowledged concerns regarding Parazaider’s declining health.

Outside music, Parazaider shared a long marriage with JacLynn Bryce Goudie, whom he married in 1966. The couple had two daughters. In later years he resided in Las Vegas, Nevada.

His passing leaves Chicago with one fewer connection to its original lineup and closes another chapter in the story of a band that helped redefine the possibilities of rock music. While Chicago continues to perform, Parazaider’s influence remains embedded in the group’s catalogue. Every time the opening notes of “Colour My World” or the soaring saxophone passages of the band’s classic recordings are heard, they serve as a reminder of the musician whose vision helped create one of rock’s most enduring sounds.

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