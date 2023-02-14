Chris and Rich Robinson To Perform As A Duo At Merlefest - Noise11.com

Chris and Rich Robinson will step outside The Black Crowes for Merlefest in North Carolina in April.

The Robinson brothers will perform as their acoustic project Brothers of a Feather.

The Black Crowes completed their ‘The Black Crowes Presents: Shake Your Money Maker’ world tour in Melbourne, Australia on 20 November 2022.

Birds of a Feather play acoustic versions of Black Crowes songs.

Merlefest features Nick Creek, The Avett Brothers, Tanya Tucker, Tommy Emmanuel, Little Feat, Maren Morris and Jerry Douglas.

Before and after the event the Robinson’s will be The Black Crowes for festival shows through to August.

