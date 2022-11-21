After Nearly Two The Black Crowes Shake Your Moneymaker Tour Ends in Melbourne - Noise11.com

The Black Crowes Present Shake Your Moneymaker tour kicked off in Nashville, USA on 20 July 2021. Last night, 20 November 2022, it concluded in Melbourne, Australia.

‘Shake Your Moneymaker’, the debut album for The Black Crowes was released 13 February 1990. This tour was to mark the 30th anniversary of the album but because of the pandemic, it crossed into the 30th anniversary of the second album ‘The Southern Harmony and Musical Companion’ which would also make an excellent tour if they choose.

This show was meant to be an outdoor gig but because of unseasonal wintery weather in Melbourne in the middle of November, it was a wise move to move indoors to the Palais Theatre next door. Had the outdoors gone ahead at kickoff time, this should would have been a washout.

The Black Crowes performed the entire Shake Your Moneymaker album from start to finish with ‘Twice As Hard’ and ‘Jealous Again’, their first two songs, showcasing their Stones and Faces influences. Chris and Rich Robinson display those influences with pride. They learnt their trade from the masters.

Otis Redding got a shoutout for his song ‘Hard To Handle’, an early hit for The Black Crowes and another nod to their past with their Georgia origins.

The show could have come unstuck with some fuckwit jumped on stage, was grabbed by security, took a swipe at Rich and got a serviving from Chris before thrown off stage by security and then escorted from the building. All this action happened at the start of the final Moneymaker song ‘Shake It Cold’. The Black Crowes started the song again and we were in the home stretch of the show.

Bit of biff at tonight's Black Crowes gig. I didn't quite catch it on video, but old mate grabbed Rich's guitar. Big bro Chris not taking prisoners. Old mate literally smelled like he'd shat in his pants when Security pushed him past. Absolute dickhead.@girlfrmpawnshop pic.twitter.com/ua73Mopxxd — Grant (@GrantL1971) November 20, 2022

After Moneymaker, the Crowes jumped from ‘By Your Side’ to ‘Three Snakes and One Charm’ to ‘Amorica’ before a finale for the set from ‘The Southern Harmony and Musical Companion’ (which hopefully served as a teaser for the next tour.

With each show, The Black Crowes have ended with a unique cover. The final song from the final world tour show as Lou Reed’s Velvet Underground classic ‘Rock and Roll’.

I missed the 2008 Black Crowes Australian tour so this was my first one since the previous tour of 1992.

The Black Crowes Setlist, Melbourne, 20 November 2022.

(from Shake Your Moneymaker, 1990)

Twice as Hard

Jealous Again

Sister Luck

Could I’ve Been So Blind

Seeing Things

Hard to Handle

Thick n’ Thin

She Talks to Angels

Struttin’ Blues

Stare It Cold

Horsehead (from By Your Side, 1999)

Under a Mountain (from Three Snakes and One Charm, 1996)

Wiser Time (from Amorica, 1994)

Thorn in My Pride (from The Southern Harmony and Musical Companion, 1992)

Remedy (from The Southern Harmony and Musical Companion, 1992)

Encore:

Rock & Roll (Velvet Underground cover)

