Christine and Sharon Muscat Reactivate Sister2Sister - Noise11.com

Christine and Sharon Muscat Reactivate Sister2Sister

by Paul Cashmere on August 22, 2022

Sister’s Christine and Sharon Muscat have reactivated Sister2Sister.

Sister2Sister’s debut single ‘Sister’ reached no 3 in Australia and no 18 in the UK in 1999. They also reached no 5 with ‘What’s A Girl To Do’ in 2000.

The Muscat sisters won an ARIA Award for Best Independent Release for ‘Sister’ in 2000. There was only one album ‘One’ in 2000. In 2001 they became MTV VJs and in 2004 opened the Sister2Sister School of Singing which they have been working on ever since.

Christine and Sharon have released their first new song in 23 years ‘Nothing’s Gonna Bring Us Down Now’.

Sharon Muscat will tour Australia and the UK with Darren Hayes. Both are touring with Hugh Sheridan. Christine explains, “We have been doing all the things, gigging, teaching singing, backing vocals, sessions, gigs, running a business, and started our own families. We are so excited to share some new music we have been working on”.

