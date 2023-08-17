Chvrches To Release 10th Anniversary Edition of ‘The Bones of What You Believe’ - Noise11.com

‘The Bones of What You Believe’, the debut album for Scotland’s Chvrches, was released 20 September 2013. A special edition 10th anniversary edition will be released on 13 October 2023.

That first album reached no 13 in Australia, no 12 in the USA and no 9 in the UK.

Chvrches is Lauren Mayberry, Iain Cook and Martin Doherty, Iain said, “In late Summer 2011, Martin and I got together after having talked about doing so for a few years and started throwing down some synth-based ideas in my studio on the south side of Glasgow. ‘Manhattan’ was the fourth idea we worked on together. It was the first time we messed around with sampling and chopping up our vocals which would go on to become one of the hallmarks of the band’s sound. Lyrically, we were playing around with pretty abstract apocalyptic imagery – in this case the Manhattan Project. This was right around the time we asked Lauren to come into the studio to try out some additional vocals.”

Listen to Manhattan:

“It feels quite strange that Bones is almost a decade old,” says Lauren Mayberry. “In some ways, it’s like it just happened, but also like that era was a lifetime ago. We are very grateful to all the fans who gave that album a special place in their heart, and still show us so much kindness today.”

The new expanded 10th anniversary edition includes:

1. The Mother We Share

2. We Sink

3. Gun

4. Tether

5. Lies

6. Under The Tide

7. Recover

8. Night Sky

9. Science/Visions

10. Lungs

11. By The Throat

12. You Caught The Light

13. Manhattan

14. White Summer

15. Talking In My Sleep

16. City On Fire

17. We Sink (Live)

18. Now Is Not The Time (Live)

19. Lies (Live)

20. Strong Hand (Live)

21. By The Throat (Live)

