 City and Colour Australian Dates for January 2025 - Noise11.com
Dallas Green of City and Colour photo by Ros O'Gorman

Dallas Green of City and Colour photo by Ros O'Gorman

City and Colour Australian Dates for January 2025

by Noise11.com on September 19, 2024

in News

City and Colour will return to Australia in January 2025, just 23 months after the last Australian tour.

The name City and Colour comes from Dallas Green’s name – Dallas (City) and Green (Colour). (And the U in Colour is because he is Canadian, not American).

Dallas Greene has brought City and Colour to Australian regularly. He was in Australia in 2023, 2016, 2015, 2013, 2012, 2011 and 2008.

His other band Alexisonfire also toured Australia in 2023, 2017, 2012, 2010, 2008 and 2007.

CITY AND COLOUR WITH NATHANIEL RATELIFF & THE NIGHT SWEATS
AUSTRALIAN TOUR
JANUARY 2025
With Special Guests ALEX LAHEY (BNE, SYD, MEL, ADEL) & CAITLIN HARNETT & THE PONY BOYS (PER)
Presented by Chugg Entertainment, Frontier Touring & Love Police

FRONTIER MEMBERS PRE-SALE
Via frontiertouring.com/ccnr
Runs 24 hours from: Tuesday 24 September (10am local time)
or until pre-sale allocation exhausted

GENERAL PUBLIC ON SALE
Begins: Wednesday 25 September (11am local time)

TUESDAY 14 JANUARY
Riverstage | Brisbane QLD (Lic. All Ages)

THURSDAY 16 JANUARY
Hordern Pavilion | Sydney NSW (Lic. All Ages)

SATURDAY 18 JANUARY
Sidney Myer Music Bowl | Melbourne VIC (Lic. All Ages)

MONDAY 20 JANUARY
Adelaide Entertainment Centre Theatre | Adelaide SA (Lic. All Ages)

THURSDAY 23 JANUARY
Red Hill Auditorium | Perth WA (Lic. 13+)

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Tagged as: , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Taylor Swift at the MCG Melbourne 16 February 2024 Photo Credit TAS Rights Management
trump Posts Insane ‘I Hate Taylor Swift’ Post

trump has verbally attacked Taylor Swift with an insane all caps post stating “I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT’.

3 days ago
Justin Timberlake - Photo By Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, photo
Justin Timberlake To Sentenced To Community Service For Drunk Driving Charge

Justin Timberlake has been fined and sentenced to community service following his Driving While Intoxicated case.

5 days ago
Taylor Swift at the MCG Melbourne 16 February 2024 Photo Credit TAS Rights Management
Taylor Swift Drives Over 400,000 Young Voters To Registration Site

Taylor Swift’s endorsement of Kamala Harris and Tim Walz has caused an enormous spike in traffic at vote.org, the US voter registration site.

6 days ago
Linkin Park 2024 photo from Warner Music
Linkin Park Play First Show With New Singer Emily Armstrong

Linkin Park have played their first show with new singer Emily Armstrong at the Forum in Los Angeles.

7 days ago
Mastodon - Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Mastodon and Lamb Of God Release Collaborative Single ‘Floods of Triton’

Mastodon and Lamb of God have combined for the collaboration track ‘Floods of Triton’. The new song was recorded at Mastodon’s own West End Sound in Atlanta and was produced by Mastodon and Tyler Bates, highly regarded in his own right for his scores for Guardians of The Galaxy, John Wick and MaXXXine.

September 12, 2024
Eminem photo by Jeremy Deputat
Eminem Expands The Recent ‘The Death of Slim Shady’

Eminem is releasing an extended edition of his 2024 album 'The Death Of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce)’.

September 12, 2024
Justin Timberlake - Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Justin Timberlake Gets Plea Deal After DWI Arrest

Justin Timberlake has secured a plea deal over his New York DWI arrest which shocked fans in June.

September 12, 2024