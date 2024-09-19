City and Colour Australian Dates for January 2025 - Noise11.com

City and Colour will return to Australia in January 2025, just 23 months after the last Australian tour.

The name City and Colour comes from Dallas Green’s name – Dallas (City) and Green (Colour). (And the U in Colour is because he is Canadian, not American).

Dallas Greene has brought City and Colour to Australian regularly. He was in Australia in 2023, 2016, 2015, 2013, 2012, 2011 and 2008.

His other band Alexisonfire also toured Australia in 2023, 2017, 2012, 2010, 2008 and 2007.

CITY AND COLOUR WITH NATHANIEL RATELIFF & THE NIGHT SWEATS

AUSTRALIAN TOUR

JANUARY 2025

With Special Guests ALEX LAHEY (BNE, SYD, MEL, ADEL) & CAITLIN HARNETT & THE PONY BOYS (PER)

TUESDAY 14 JANUARY

Riverstage | Brisbane QLD (Lic. All Ages)

THURSDAY 16 JANUARY

Hordern Pavilion | Sydney NSW (Lic. All Ages)

SATURDAY 18 JANUARY

Sidney Myer Music Bowl | Melbourne VIC (Lic. All Ages)

MONDAY 20 JANUARY

Adelaide Entertainment Centre Theatre | Adelaide SA (Lic. All Ages)

THURSDAY 23 JANUARY

Red Hill Auditorium | Perth WA (Lic. 13+)

