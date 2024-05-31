 Cold Chisel Adds Second Melbourne, Brisbane, Sydney Shows - Noise11.com
Ian Moss with Cold Chisel photo by Ros O'Gorman

Ian Moss Cold Chisel perform at Rod Laver Arena Melbourne on Thursday 19 November 2015. photo by Ros O'Gorman

Cold Chisel Adds Second Melbourne, Brisbane, Sydney Shows

by Paul Cashmere on May 31, 2024

in News

Cold Chisel have added second shows in the Big Tent for Melbourne, Brisbane and Sydney.

Chisel will mark their 50th anniversary with The Big Five-O tour, starting in Armidale, NSW on 5 October.

New dates have been added to the list:

Saturday, 5 October 2024
Petersons Winery, Mount View, Armidale NSW
Presented by Red Hot Summer Tour
Special guests: The Cruel Sea, Birds of Tokyo, The Superjesus and Karen Lee Andrews

Tuesday, 8 October 2024
Gold Coast Convention and Exhibition Centre, Broadbeach QLD
Special guest: Karen Lee Andrews

Friday, 11 October 2024 and Saturday 12 October 2024
The Entertainment Quarter, Moore Park NSW
Special guests: The Cruel Sea and Karen Lee Andrews

Tuesday, 15 October 2024
WIN Entertainment Centre, Wollongong NSW
Special guest: Karen Lee Andrews

Saturday, 19 October 2024
Sandalford Wines, Caversham WA
Presented by Red Hot Summer Tour
Special guests: Birds of Tokyo, The Cruel Sea, The Superjesus and Karen Lee Andrews

Friday, 25 October 2024 and Saturday 26 October 2024
Flemington Racecourse, Flemington VIC
Special guests: The Cruel Sea and Karen Lee Andrews

Saturday, 2 November 2024 and Sunday 3 November 2024
Victoria Park, Herston / Brisbane QLD
Special guests: The Cruel Sea and Karen Lee Andrews

Wednesday, 6 November 2024
Newcastle Entertainment Centre, Broadmeadow NSW
Special guest: Karen Lee Andrews

Saturday, 9 November 2024
Victoria Park, Ballarat VIC
Presented by Red Hot Summer Tour
Special guests: The Cruel Sea, Birds of Tokyo, The Superjesus and Karen Lee Andrews

Wednesday, 13 November 2024
MyState Bank Arena, Glenorchy TAS
Special guest: Karen Lee Andrews

Sunday, 17 November 2024
VAILO Adelaide 500, Post Race Concert, Adelaide SA
Special guests: The Cruel Sea and The Superjesus

https://www.coldchisel.com/tour/

