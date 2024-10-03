Cold Chisel Play The First of The Big Five O Shows as Barking Spiders - Noise11.com

Cold Chisel has played their first of The Big Five O shows with the (not so) secret show as The Barking Spiders at Anita’s Theatre in Wollongong.

Here is the setlist from that first show indicating what we can expect across the tour.

1998’s ‘Mr Crown Prosecutor’ from ‘The Last Wave of Summer’ album opened the show. The last time Chisel performed the song was in 2010.

‘Painted Doll’ from 1984’s ‘Twentieth Century’ was played for the first time since 2015.

‘Rosaline’ from the debut Chisel album in 1978 was played for the first time in 20 years.

‘You’ve Got To Move’ from the 2024 compilation ‘50 Years – The Best Of’ was played for the first time as a Chisel song. The song was originally released by Don Walker on his 2023 solo album ‘Lightning in a Clear Blue Sky’.

Watch the Noise11 Don Walker interview:

Cold Chisel setlist, 2 October 2024, Wollongong:

Mr Crown Prosecutor (from The Last Wave of Summer, 1998)

Standing on the Outside (from East, 1980)

Shipping Steel (from Breakfast At Sweethearts, 1979)

Painted Doll (from Twentieth Century, 1984)

Cheap Wine (from East, 1980)

Rising Sun (from East, 1980)

My Baby (from East, 1980)

When the War Is Over (from Circus Animals, 1982)

You’ve Got To Move (from 50 Years – The Best Of, 2024)

You Got Nothing I Want (from Circus Animals, 1982)

Houndog (from Circus Animals, 1982)

Rosaline (from Cold Chisel, 1978)

Saturday Night (from Twentieth Century, 1984)

Merry-Go-Round (from Breakfast At Sweethearts, 1979)

Flame Trees (from Twentieth Century, 1984)

Khe Sanh (from Cold Chisel, 1978)

Bow River (from Circus Animals, 1982)

Encore:

Four Walls (from East, 1980)

Taipan (from Circus Animals, 1982)

All for You (from No Plans, 2012)

Forever Now (from Circus Animals, 1982)

Letter To Alan (from Circus Animals, 1982)

Encore 2:

Breakfast at Sweethearts (from Breakfast At Sweethearts, 1979)

Choirgirl (from East, 1980)

Goodbye (Astrid Goodbye) (from Breakfast At Sweethearts, 1979)

Cold Chisel dates are:

Saturday, 5 October 2024

Petersons Winery, Mount View, Armidale NSW

Presented by Red Hot Summer Tour

Special guests: The Cruel Sea, Birds of Tokyo, The Superjesus and Karen Lee Andrews

SOLD OUT

Tuesday, 8 October 2024

Gold Coast Convention and Exhibition Centre, Broadbeach QLD

Special guest: Karen Lee Andrews

SOLD OUT

Friday, 11 October 2024

The Entertainment Quarter, Moore Park NSW

Special guests: The Cruel Sea and Karen Lee Andrews

SOLD OUT

Saturday, 12 October 2024

The Entertainment Quarter, Moore Park NSW

Special guests: The Cruel Sea and Karen Lee Andrews

SOLD OUT

Tuesday, 15 October 2024

WIN Entertainment Centre, Wollongong NSW

Special guest: Karen Lee Andrews

SOLD OUT

Saturday, 19 October 2024

Sandalford Wines, Caversham WA

Presented by Red Hot Summer Tour

Special guests: Birds of Tokyo, The Cruel Sea, The Superjesus and Karen Lee Andrews

SOLD OUT

Sunday, 20 October 2024

Sandalford Wines, Caversham WA

Presented by Red Hot Summer Tour

Special guests: Birds of Tokyo, The Cruel Sea, The Superjesus and Karen Lee Andrews

SOLD OUT

Friday, 25 October 2024

Flemington Racecourse, Flemington VIC

Special guests: The Cruel Sea and Karen Lee Andrews

SOLD OUT

Saturday, 26 October 2024

Flemington Racecourse, Flemington VIC

Special guests: The Cruel Sea and Karen Lee Andrews

SOLD OUT

Wednesday, 30 October 2024

Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Boondall QLD

Special guest: Karen Lee Andrews

Saturday, 2 November 2024

Victoria Park, Herston / Brisbane QLD

Special guests: The Cruel Sea and Karen Lee Andrews

SOLD OUT

Sunday, 3 November 2024

Victoria Park, Herston / Brisbane QLD

Special guests: The Cruel Sea and Karen Lee Andrews

SOLD OUT

Wednesday, 6 November 2024

Newcastle Entertainment Centre, Broadmeadow NSW

Special guest: Karen Lee Andrews

SOLD OUT

Saturday, 9 November 2024

Victoria Park, Ballarat VIC

Presented by Red Hot Summer Tour

Special guests: The Cruel Sea, Birds of Tokyo, The Superjesus and Karen Lee Andrews

SOLD OUT

Sunday, 10 November 2024

Mornington Racecourse, Mornington VIC

Presented by Red Hot Summer Tour

Special guests: The Cruel Sea, Birds of Tokyo, The Superjesus and Karen Lee Andrews

SOLD OUT

Wednesday, 13 November 2024

MyState Bank Arena, Glenorchy TAS

Special guest: Karen Lee Andrews

SOLD OUT

Saturday, 16 November 2024

QUDOS Bank Arena, Sydney Olympic Park NSW

Special guests: The Cruel Sea and Karen Lee Andrews

SOLD OUT

Sunday, 17 November 2024

VAILO Adelaide 500, Post Race Concert, Adelaide SA

Special guests: The Cruel Sea and The Superjesus

Friday, 22 November 2024

Sidney Myer Music Bowl, Melbourne VIC

Special guests: The Cruel Sea and Karen Lee Andrews

SOLD OUT

Saturday, 23 November 2024

Sidney Myer Music Bowl, Melbourne VIC

Special guests: The Cruel Sea and Karen Lee Andrews

Thursday, 28 November 2024

Patrick White Lawns, Canberra ACT

Special guests: The Cruel Sea and Karen Lee Andrews

SOLD OUT

Saturday, 30 November 2024

Roche Estate, Hunter Valley NSW

Presented by Red Hot Summer Tour

Special guests: The Cruel Sea, Birds of Tokyo, The Superjesus and Karen Lee Andrews

SOLD OUT

Wednesday, 4 December 2024

QUDOS Bank Arena, Sydney Olympic Park NSW

Special guests: The Cruel Sea and Karen Lee Andrews

https://facetofacetouring.com.au/current-tours/cold-chisel-the-big-five-o

Cold Chisel also have three shows in New Zealand in January 2025.

18 January, Queenstown

25 January, Taupo

26 January, Whitianga

