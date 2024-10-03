Cold Chisel Play The First of The Big Five O Shows as Barking Spiders - Noise11.com

Cold Chisel has played their first of The Big Five O shows with the (not so) secret show as The Barking Spiders at Anita’s Theatre in Wollongong.
Here is the setlist from that first show indicating what we can expect across the tour.
1998’s ‘Mr Crown Prosecutor’ from ‘The Last Wave of Summer’ album opened the show. The last time Chisel performed the song was in 2010.
‘Painted Doll’ from 1984’s ‘Twentieth Century’ was played for the first time since 2015.
‘Rosaline’ from the debut Chisel album in 1978 was played for the first time in 20 years.
‘You’ve Got To Move’ from the 2024 compilation ‘50 Years – The Best Of’ was played for the first time as a Chisel song. The song was originally released by Don Walker on his 2023 solo album ‘Lightning in a Clear Blue Sky’.
Cold Chisel setlist, 2 October 2024, Wollongong:
Mr Crown Prosecutor (from The Last Wave of Summer, 1998)
Standing on the Outside (from East, 1980)
Shipping Steel (from Breakfast At Sweethearts, 1979)
Painted Doll (from Twentieth Century, 1984)
Cheap Wine (from East, 1980)
Rising Sun (from East, 1980)
My Baby (from East, 1980)
When the War Is Over (from Circus Animals, 1982)
You’ve Got To Move (from 50 Years – The Best Of, 2024)
You Got Nothing I Want (from Circus Animals, 1982)
Houndog (from Circus Animals, 1982)
Rosaline (from Cold Chisel, 1978)
Saturday Night (from Twentieth Century, 1984)
Merry-Go-Round (from Breakfast At Sweethearts, 1979)
Flame Trees (from Twentieth Century, 1984)
Khe Sanh (from Cold Chisel, 1978)
Bow River (from Circus Animals, 1982)
Encore:
Four Walls (from East, 1980)
Taipan (from Circus Animals, 1982)
All for You (from No Plans, 2012)
Forever Now (from Circus Animals, 1982)
Letter To Alan (from Circus Animals, 1982)
Encore 2:
Breakfast at Sweethearts (from Breakfast At Sweethearts, 1979)
Choirgirl (from East, 1980)
Goodbye (Astrid Goodbye) (from Breakfast At Sweethearts, 1979)
Cold Chisel dates are:
Saturday, 5 October 2024
Petersons Winery, Mount View, Armidale NSW
Presented by Red Hot Summer Tour
Special guests: The Cruel Sea, Birds of Tokyo, The Superjesus and Karen Lee Andrews
SOLD OUT
Tuesday, 8 October 2024
Gold Coast Convention and Exhibition Centre, Broadbeach QLD
Special guest: Karen Lee Andrews
SOLD OUT
Friday, 11 October 2024
The Entertainment Quarter, Moore Park NSW
Special guests: The Cruel Sea and Karen Lee Andrews
SOLD OUT
Saturday, 12 October 2024
The Entertainment Quarter, Moore Park NSW
Special guests: The Cruel Sea and Karen Lee Andrews
SOLD OUT
Tuesday, 15 October 2024
WIN Entertainment Centre, Wollongong NSW
Special guest: Karen Lee Andrews
SOLD OUT
Saturday, 19 October 2024
Sandalford Wines, Caversham WA
Presented by Red Hot Summer Tour
Special guests: Birds of Tokyo, The Cruel Sea, The Superjesus and Karen Lee Andrews
SOLD OUT
Sunday, 20 October 2024
Sandalford Wines, Caversham WA
Presented by Red Hot Summer Tour
Special guests: Birds of Tokyo, The Cruel Sea, The Superjesus and Karen Lee Andrews
SOLD OUT
Friday, 25 October 2024
Flemington Racecourse, Flemington VIC
Special guests: The Cruel Sea and Karen Lee Andrews
SOLD OUT
Saturday, 26 October 2024
Flemington Racecourse, Flemington VIC
Special guests: The Cruel Sea and Karen Lee Andrews
SOLD OUT
Wednesday, 30 October 2024
Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Boondall QLD
Special guest: Karen Lee Andrews
Saturday, 2 November 2024
Victoria Park, Herston / Brisbane QLD
Special guests: The Cruel Sea and Karen Lee Andrews
SOLD OUT
Sunday, 3 November 2024
Victoria Park, Herston / Brisbane QLD
Special guests: The Cruel Sea and Karen Lee Andrews
SOLD OUT
Wednesday, 6 November 2024
Newcastle Entertainment Centre, Broadmeadow NSW
Special guest: Karen Lee Andrews
SOLD OUT
Saturday, 9 November 2024
Victoria Park, Ballarat VIC
Presented by Red Hot Summer Tour
Special guests: The Cruel Sea, Birds of Tokyo, The Superjesus and Karen Lee Andrews
SOLD OUT
Sunday, 10 November 2024
Mornington Racecourse, Mornington VIC
Presented by Red Hot Summer Tour
Special guests: The Cruel Sea, Birds of Tokyo, The Superjesus and Karen Lee Andrews
SOLD OUT
Wednesday, 13 November 2024
MyState Bank Arena, Glenorchy TAS
Special guest: Karen Lee Andrews
SOLD OUT
Saturday, 16 November 2024
QUDOS Bank Arena, Sydney Olympic Park NSW
Special guests: The Cruel Sea and Karen Lee Andrews
SOLD OUT
Sunday, 17 November 2024
VAILO Adelaide 500, Post Race Concert, Adelaide SA
Special guests: The Cruel Sea and The Superjesus
Friday, 22 November 2024
Sidney Myer Music Bowl, Melbourne VIC
Special guests: The Cruel Sea and Karen Lee Andrews
SOLD OUT
Saturday, 23 November 2024
Sidney Myer Music Bowl, Melbourne VIC
Special guests: The Cruel Sea and Karen Lee Andrews
Thursday, 28 November 2024
Patrick White Lawns, Canberra ACT
Special guests: The Cruel Sea and Karen Lee Andrews
SOLD OUT
Saturday, 30 November 2024
Roche Estate, Hunter Valley NSW
Presented by Red Hot Summer Tour
Special guests: The Cruel Sea, Birds of Tokyo, The Superjesus and Karen Lee Andrews
SOLD OUT
Wednesday, 4 December 2024
QUDOS Bank Arena, Sydney Olympic Park NSW
Special guests: The Cruel Sea and Karen Lee Andrews
Cold Chisel also have three shows in New Zealand in January 2025.
18 January, Queenstown
25 January, Taupo
26 January, Whitianga
