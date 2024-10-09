Cold Chisel Play The Third Show of The Big Five-O Tour - Noise11.com

Cold Chisel have played the third show of ‘The Big Five O’ tour hit the Gold Coast on Tuesday night and three nights in so far we are seeing a different setlist ever night.

At the Gold Coast show the audience heard ‘Four Walls’, ‘Mr Crown Prosecutor’ and ‘Wild Colonial Boy’ were not played at the previous show in Armidale. ‘Four Walls’ and ‘Mr Crown Prosecutor’ were played at the (not so) secret show in Wollongong last week. ‘Wild Colonial Boy’ made its tour debut.

Cold Chisel’s third The Big Five O setlist was:

Standing on the Outside (from East, 1980)

Letter to Alan (from Circus Animals, 1982)

Four Walls (from East, 1980)

Mr Crown Prosecutor (from The Last Wave of Summer, 1998)

You’ve Got To Move (from 50 Years – The Best Of, 2024)

Cheap Wine (from East, 1980)

Rising Sun (from East, 1980)

My Baby (from East, 1980)

All for You (from The Best of Cold Chisel – All For You, 2011)

You Got Nothing I Want (from Circus Animals, 1982)

Wild Colonial Boy (from Circus Animals, 1982)

Georgia (from The Barking Spiders Live: 1983)

Shipping Steel (from Breakfast At Sweethearts, 1979)

Merry-Go-Round (from Breakfast At Sweethearts, 1979)

Flame Trees (from Twentieth Century, 1984)

Khe Sanh (from Cold Chisel, 1978)

Bow River (from Circus Animals, 1982)

Encore:

Saturday Night (from Twentieth Century, 1984)

Breakfast at Sweethearts (from Breakfast At Sweethearts, 1979)

Forever Now (from Circus Animals, 1982)

Painted Doll (from Twentieth Century, 1984)

Don’t Let Go (from Swingshift, 1981)

Encore 2:

When the War Is Over (from Circus Animals, 1982)

Choirgirl (from East, 1980)

Goodbye (Astrid Goodbye)

The next Cold Chisel show is Friday in Sydney.

Cold Chisel dates are:

Friday, 11 October 2024

The Entertainment Quarter, Moore Park NSW

Special guests: The Cruel Sea and Karen Lee Andrews

SOLD OUT

Saturday, 12 October 2024

The Entertainment Quarter, Moore Park NSW

Special guests: The Cruel Sea and Karen Lee Andrews

SOLD OUT

Tuesday, 15 October 2024

WIN Entertainment Centre, Wollongong NSW

Special guest: Karen Lee Andrews

SOLD OUT

Saturday, 19 October 2024

Sandalford Wines, Caversham WA

Presented by Red Hot Summer Tour

Special guests: Birds of Tokyo, The Cruel Sea, The Superjesus and Karen Lee Andrews

SOLD OUT

Sunday, 20 October 2024

Sandalford Wines, Caversham WA

Presented by Red Hot Summer Tour

Special guests: Birds of Tokyo, The Cruel Sea, The Superjesus and Karen Lee Andrews

SOLD OUT

Friday, 25 October 2024

Flemington Racecourse, Flemington VIC

Special guests: The Cruel Sea and Karen Lee Andrews

SOLD OUT

Saturday, 26 October 2024

Flemington Racecourse, Flemington VIC

Special guests: The Cruel Sea and Karen Lee Andrews

SOLD OUT

Wednesday, 30 October 2024

Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Boondall QLD

Special guest: Karen Lee Andrews

Saturday, 2 November 2024

Victoria Park, Herston / Brisbane QLD

Special guests: The Cruel Sea and Karen Lee Andrews

SOLD OUT

Sunday, 3 November 2024

Victoria Park, Herston / Brisbane QLD

Special guests: The Cruel Sea and Karen Lee Andrews

SOLD OUT

Wednesday, 6 November 2024

Newcastle Entertainment Centre, Broadmeadow NSW

Special guest: Karen Lee Andrews

SOLD OUT

Saturday, 9 November 2024

Victoria Park, Ballarat VIC

Presented by Red Hot Summer Tour

Special guests: The Cruel Sea, Birds of Tokyo, The Superjesus and Karen Lee Andrews

SOLD OUT

Sunday, 10 November 2024

Mornington Racecourse, Mornington VIC

Presented by Red Hot Summer Tour

Special guests: The Cruel Sea, Birds of Tokyo, The Superjesus and Karen Lee Andrews

SOLD OUT

Wednesday, 13 November 2024

MyState Bank Arena, Glenorchy TAS

Special guest: Karen Lee Andrews

SOLD OUT

Saturday, 16 November 2024

QUDOS Bank Arena, Sydney Olympic Park NSW

Special guests: The Cruel Sea and Karen Lee Andrews

SOLD OUT

Sunday, 17 November 2024

VAILO Adelaide 500, Post Race Concert, Adelaide SA

Special guests: The Cruel Sea and The Superjesus

Friday, 22 November 2024

Sidney Myer Music Bowl, Melbourne VIC

Special guests: The Cruel Sea and Karen Lee Andrews

SOLD OUT

Saturday, 23 November 2024

Sidney Myer Music Bowl, Melbourne VIC

Special guests: The Cruel Sea and Karen Lee Andrews

Thursday, 28 November 2024

Patrick White Lawns, Canberra ACT

Special guests: The Cruel Sea and Karen Lee Andrews

SOLD OUT

Saturday, 30 November 2024

Roche Estate, Hunter Valley NSW

Presented by Red Hot Summer Tour

Special guests: The Cruel Sea, Birds of Tokyo, The Superjesus and Karen Lee Andrews

SOLD OUT

Wednesday, 4 December 2024

QUDOS Bank Arena, Sydney Olympic Park NSW

Special guests: The Cruel Sea and Karen Lee Andrews

https://facetofacetouring.com.au/current-tours/cold-chisel-the-big-five-o

Cold Chisel also have three shows in New Zealand in January 2025.

18 January, Queenstown

25 January, Taupo

26 January, Whitianga

