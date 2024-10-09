 Cold Chisel Play The Third Show of The Big Five-O Tour - Noise11.com
Cold Chisel, Jimmy Barnes and Ian Moss - Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Cold Chisel, Jimmy Barnes and Ian Moss - Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Cold Chisel Play The Third Show of The Big Five-O Tour

by Paul Cashmere on October 9, 2024

in News

Cold Chisel have played the third show of ‘The Big Five O’ tour hit the Gold Coast on Tuesday night and three nights in so far we are seeing a different setlist ever night.

At the Gold Coast show the audience heard ‘Four Walls’, ‘Mr Crown Prosecutor’ and ‘Wild Colonial Boy’ were not played at the previous show in Armidale. ‘Four Walls’ and ‘Mr Crown Prosecutor’ were played at the (not so) secret show in Wollongong last week. ‘Wild Colonial Boy’ made its tour debut.

Cold Chisel’s third The Big Five O setlist was:

Standing on the Outside (from East, 1980)
Letter to Alan (from Circus Animals, 1982)
Four Walls (from East, 1980)
Mr Crown Prosecutor (from The Last Wave of Summer, 1998)
You’ve Got To Move (from 50 Years – The Best Of, 2024)
Cheap Wine (from East, 1980)
Rising Sun (from East, 1980)
My Baby (from East, 1980)
All for You (from The Best of Cold Chisel – All For You, 2011)
You Got Nothing I Want (from Circus Animals, 1982)
Wild Colonial Boy (from Circus Animals, 1982)
Georgia (from The Barking Spiders Live: 1983)
Shipping Steel (from Breakfast At Sweethearts, 1979)
Merry-Go-Round (from Breakfast At Sweethearts, 1979)
Flame Trees (from Twentieth Century, 1984)
Khe Sanh (from Cold Chisel, 1978)
Bow River (from Circus Animals, 1982)

Encore:
Saturday Night (from Twentieth Century, 1984)
Breakfast at Sweethearts (from Breakfast At Sweethearts, 1979)
Forever Now (from Circus Animals, 1982)
Painted Doll (from Twentieth Century, 1984)
Don’t Let Go (from Swingshift, 1981)

Encore 2:
When the War Is Over (from Circus Animals, 1982)
Choirgirl (from East, 1980)
Goodbye (Astrid Goodbye)

The next Cold Chisel show is Friday in Sydney.

Cold Chisel dates are:

Friday, 11 October 2024
The Entertainment Quarter, Moore Park NSW
Special guests: The Cruel Sea and Karen Lee Andrews
SOLD OUT

Saturday, 12 October 2024
The Entertainment Quarter, Moore Park NSW
Special guests: The Cruel Sea and Karen Lee Andrews
SOLD OUT

Tuesday, 15 October 2024
WIN Entertainment Centre, Wollongong NSW
Special guest: Karen Lee Andrews
SOLD OUT

Saturday, 19 October 2024
Sandalford Wines, Caversham WA
Presented by Red Hot Summer Tour
Special guests: Birds of Tokyo, The Cruel Sea, The Superjesus and Karen Lee Andrews
SOLD OUT

Sunday, 20 October 2024
Sandalford Wines, Caversham WA
Presented by Red Hot Summer Tour
Special guests: Birds of Tokyo, The Cruel Sea, The Superjesus and Karen Lee Andrews
SOLD OUT

Friday, 25 October 2024
Flemington Racecourse, Flemington VIC
Special guests: The Cruel Sea and Karen Lee Andrews
SOLD OUT

Saturday, 26 October 2024
Flemington Racecourse, Flemington VIC
Special guests: The Cruel Sea and Karen Lee Andrews
SOLD OUT

Wednesday, 30 October 2024
Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Boondall QLD
Special guest: Karen Lee Andrews

Saturday, 2 November 2024
Victoria Park, Herston / Brisbane QLD
Special guests: The Cruel Sea and Karen Lee Andrews
SOLD OUT

Sunday, 3 November 2024
Victoria Park, Herston / Brisbane QLD
Special guests: The Cruel Sea and Karen Lee Andrews
SOLD OUT

Wednesday, 6 November 2024
Newcastle Entertainment Centre, Broadmeadow NSW
Special guest: Karen Lee Andrews
SOLD OUT

Saturday, 9 November 2024
Victoria Park, Ballarat VIC
Presented by Red Hot Summer Tour
Special guests: The Cruel Sea, Birds of Tokyo, The Superjesus and Karen Lee Andrews
SOLD OUT

Sunday, 10 November 2024
Mornington Racecourse, Mornington VIC
Presented by Red Hot Summer Tour
Special guests: The Cruel Sea, Birds of Tokyo, The Superjesus and Karen Lee Andrews
SOLD OUT

Wednesday, 13 November 2024
MyState Bank Arena, Glenorchy TAS
Special guest: Karen Lee Andrews
SOLD OUT

Saturday, 16 November 2024
QUDOS Bank Arena, Sydney Olympic Park NSW
Special guests: The Cruel Sea and Karen Lee Andrews
SOLD OUT

Sunday, 17 November 2024
VAILO Adelaide 500, Post Race Concert, Adelaide SA
Special guests: The Cruel Sea and The Superjesus

Friday, 22 November 2024
Sidney Myer Music Bowl, Melbourne VIC
Special guests: The Cruel Sea and Karen Lee Andrews
SOLD OUT

Saturday, 23 November 2024
Sidney Myer Music Bowl, Melbourne VIC
Special guests: The Cruel Sea and Karen Lee Andrews

Thursday, 28 November 2024
Patrick White Lawns, Canberra ACT
Special guests: The Cruel Sea and Karen Lee Andrews
SOLD OUT

Saturday, 30 November 2024
Roche Estate, Hunter Valley NSW
Presented by Red Hot Summer Tour
Special guests: The Cruel Sea, Birds of Tokyo, The Superjesus and Karen Lee Andrews
SOLD OUT

Wednesday, 4 December 2024
QUDOS Bank Arena, Sydney Olympic Park NSW
Special guests: The Cruel Sea and Karen Lee Andrews

https://facetofacetouring.com.au/current-tours/cold-chisel-the-big-five-o

Cold Chisel also have three shows in New Zealand in January 2025.

18 January, Queenstown
25 January, Taupo
26 January, Whitianga

