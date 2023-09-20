 Cold Chisel To Release Expanded Box Set of Last Stand - Noise11.com
Cold Chisel To Release Expanded Box Set of Last Stand

by Paul Cashmere on September 20, 2023

Cold Chisel’s live album ‘Last Stand’, documenting the end of the first era of Chisel in later 1983, will be expanded into a box set with bonus tracks and the previously separate ‘Barking Spiders Live’ album.

The last days of Cold Chisel came with four shows at the Sydney Entertainment Centre, making up the original Last Stand album eventually released in 1992 and then only on CD. This will be the first vinyl release of the album. ‘Barking Spiders Live’, initially released in 1984. As a warm-up for the tour, Chisel performed under the fake name Barking Spiders.

A third title will be included in the box set. ‘Last Stand Outtakes’ is a fur track 10 inch vinyl with the previously unreleased cover of ‘Twist & Shout’.

This is the ultimate Last Stand experience – The 40th Anniversary – Cold Chisel style! – will be released through Universal Music Australia on 17 November 2023.

SIDE A
1.Standing On The Outside (Live)
2. Cheap Wine (Live)
3. Khe Sanh (Live)
4. Janelle (Live)
5. Only One (Live)
6. Twentieth Century (Live)

SIDE B
1. Tomorrow (Live)
2. Rising Sun (Live)
3. Choirgirl (Live)
4. You Got Nothing I Want (Live)
5. Bow River (Live)

SIDE C
1. Flame Trees (Live)
2. Star Hotel (Live)
3. Wild Thing (Live)

SIDE D
1. Saturday Night (Live)
2. River Deep Mountain High (Live)
3. Goodbye (Astrid Goodbye) (Live)
4. Don’t Let Go (Live)
5. Let’s Go Get Stoned (Live)

The Barking Spiders Live: 1983 (LP)
1. Merry-Go-Round (Live)
2. You Got Nothing I Want (Live)
3. No Sense (Live)
4. Hold Me Tight (Live)
5. Tomorrow (Live)
6. Forever Now (Live)
7. Standing On The Outside (Live)
8. Bow River (Live)
9. It’s Only Make Believe (Live)
10. Twentieth Century (Live)
11. Taipan (Live)
12. Georgia (Live)

Last Stand Out-Takes (1LP)
SIDE A
1. Wild Colonial Boy
2. Letter To Alan

SIDE B
1. Build This Love
2. Twist & Shout

