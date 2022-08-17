Coldplay and Natalia Imbruglia Perform Olivia Newton-John's Summer Nights - Noise11.com

Coldplay and Natalie Imbruglia performed Grease hit ‘Summer Nights’ in tribute to the late Olivia Newton-John at Wembley Stadium on Tuesday night (16.08.22).

Chris Martin channelled his inner John Travolta to take on the role of Danny from the 1978 rom-com musical, while Natalie, 47, became fellow Australian Olivia’s alter ego Sandy for the acoustic duet.

Jacob Collier also joined in on vocals.

The duo also performed Natalie’s 1997 hit ‘Torn’ at the packed-out stadium in London.

Actress-and-singer Olivia sadly died last week more than 30 years after being diagnosed with breast cancer.

Her co-star, Travolta, led tributes.

Travolta actor wrote: “We will see you down the road and we will all be together again. Yours from the first moment I saw you and forever!

“Your Danny, your John.”

The star is set to receive a state funeral.

Olivia will be laid to rest with a state memorial service in Australia after her family accepted the offer days following her tragic death.

Speaking on ‘A Current Affair’, her niece Tottie Goldsmith confirmed: “We will [accept], on behalf of not just our family, but I think Australia needs it. She was so loved.

“I think our country needs it so we’re going to accept it.”

A venue and date is yet to be revealed.

Olivia’s husband of 14 years, John Easterling, shared a statement across the star’s social media channels last Monday (08.08.22), confirming she had passed away.

It read: “Dame Olivia Newton-John passed away peacefully at her Ranch in Southern California this morning, surrounded by family and friends. We ask that everyone please respect the family’s privacy during this very difficult time.

“Olivia has been a symbol of triumphs and hope for over 30 years sharing her journey with breast cancer. Her healing inspiration and pioneering experience with plant medicine continues with the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund, dedicated to researching plant medicine and cancer. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that any donations be made in her memory to the @onjfoundation

“Olivia is survived by her husband John Easterling; daughter Chloe Lattanzi; sister Sarah Newton-John; brother Toby Newton-John; nieces and nephews Tottie, Fiona and Brett Goldsmith; Emerson, Charlie, Zac, Jeremy, Randall, and Pierz Newton-John; Jude Newton-Stock, Layla Lee; Kira and Tasha Edelstein; and Brin and Valerie Hall.”

