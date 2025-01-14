 Coldplay To Release Visual Companion To 'Moon Music' - Noise11.com
Coldplay at Marvel Stadium Melbourne 30 October 2024 photo credit @jordankmunns supplied by Live Nation

Coldplay at Marvel Stadium Melbourne 30 October 2024 photo credit @jordankmunns supplied by Live Nation

Coldplay To Release Visual Companion To ‘Moon Music’

by Music-News.com on January 15, 2025

in News

Coldplay are set to release ‘A Film For The Future’, a 44-minute visual companion to their chart-topping album ‘Moon Music’.

Set to premiere worldwide on January 22, the film is executive produced by Ben Mor, who directed Chris Martin and co and Beyonce in their music promo for their hit 2016 collaboration ‘Hymn For The Weekend’, and described it as “a kaleidoscopic patchwork quilt – a 44-minute multimedia tapestry.”

The film will be shown at 360-degree screenings at Lightroom in London, Manchester, and Seoul, with tickets on sale now.

‘A Film For The Future’ was created by more than 150 different visual artists from 45 countries.

Without being restricted by rules, the individuals were asked to create a visual from “snippets” of the record – which features the hit singles ‘feelslikeimfallinginlove’ and ‘We Pray’.

Mor continued: “It was huge privilege to have the’s eye view of such an ambitious project, with so many incredibleators and filmmakers all working independently of each other. The final film is simply jaw-dropping and I can’t wait for Cold fans to see it.”

Coldplay commented: “We’re very to all the amazing artists lent their genius to this film. They’ve created something very beautiful and we extremely of it.”

The project was first teased on the car number plate in the artwork for 2019’s ‘Everyday Life’, with a section of the project appearing in last summer’s lyric video for ‘feelslikeimfallinginlove’.

A fan-led site for the film, powered by Microsoft AI, will also launch on attf.cold.com on January 22.

Recruiting artists from around the globe for the film comes after frontman Chris recently shared that he believes Coldplay’s music resonates most in non-English speaking countries.

He told Rolling Stone: “I sometimes feel that we are most powerful in countries where they don’t really speak English.

“I’m not the best lyricist in the world by any stretch of the imagination, but I think if you don’t speak English, there’s a feeling that you feel.”

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Noise11 is now on Bluesky. Follow us at

Share this:

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Drake, Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Drake Adds a Third Brisbane and Fifth Sydney Show

Drake has added more shows to his Australian tour. A third Brisbane and fifth Sydney show brings Drake to a total of 14 shows across four cities.

18 hours ago
Boy & Bear
Boy & Bear To Play Live At The Gardens Show

Boy & Bear will perform for Live At The Gardens at Melbourne’s Botanic Gardens on 14 March 2025.

1 day ago
The Weeknd Wants To Be Abel Tesfaye Again

The Weeknd has shared that he is considering retiring his alter ego and going by his real name.

3 days ago
The White Stripes Get Behind Me Satan
The White Stripes To Release 20th Anniversary Edition of Get Behind Me Satan

The White Stripes will release a 20th anniversary edition of their fifth and second last album ‘Get Behind Me Satan’.

5 days ago
JAY-Z photo by Ros O'Gorman
Jay-Z Files Motion To Dismiss Rape Lawsuit

Jay-Z has filed a motion to dismiss the lawsuit filed against him by a woman who alleges the rapper, together with Sean 'Diddy' Combs, sexually assaulted her when she was 13, in 2000.

5 days ago
Taking Back Sunday
Mark O’Connell Quits Taking Back Sunday

Taking Back Sunday's Mark O'Connell has quit the band due to "creative differences".

6 days ago
The Lumineers, Ian Laidlaw, Bluesfest 2013, Noise11, Photo
The Lumineers To Release New Album ‘Automatic’ for 2025

The Lumineers announce their highly anticipated new album, Automatic, available via Dualtone worldwide on Friday, February 14.

6 days ago