Coolio Dead At 59 - Noise11.com

Rapper Coolio has been found dead in a friends apartment. He was 59.

Coolio was born Artis Leon Ivey Jr. His first hit ‘Fantastic Voyage’ reached no 3 in the USA and no 37 in Australia.

According to LA Police no drugs were found at Coolio’s friend’s home. An Autopsy will determine the cause of death. Police have ruled out foul play. At this point we know that the rapper was visiting a friend when he went to the bathroom and when he didn’t return for a while, the friend found him laying on the floor.

Paramedics were called to the home but could not revive him. It is expected that Coolio died from a heart attack.

The big one was ‘Gangsta’s Paradise’ in 1995 (number 1 in the USA, Australia and UK). The song was based on Stevie Wonder’s ‘Pastime Paradise’. Gangsta’s Paradise featured in the movie Dangerous Minds starring Michelle Pfeiffer.

Coolio released his last album ‘from the Bottom 2 the Top’ in 2009. His last performance was 24 September at The Roundup Music Venue, Boerne, TX, USA

Holly Shit!!! I was just talking to him 2 weeks ago! He was performing in Europe… This is so Fd up… https://t.co/gFWO6FDKUQ — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) September 29, 2022

