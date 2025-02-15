 Corey Feldman’s Drummer Duke Gadd Dies From Overdose - Noise11.com
Duke Gadd and Steve Gadd photo by Duke Favebook page

Corey Feldman’s Drummer Duke Gadd Dies From Overdose

by Paul Cashmere on February 15, 2025

in News

Duke Gadd, the drummer for Corey Feldman and the son of drumming legend Steve Gadd, has died from a fentanyl overdose.

Feldman made the announcement on his Instagram page posting:

ITS WITH TREMENDOUS SADNESS I MUST RELAY THE NEWS THAT OUR DRUMMER FROM THE #LOVERETOURS23TOURS HAS PASSSED AWAY @ A VERY YOUNG AGE! OUR FRIEND & DRUMMER @melomaniac_graffiti AKA #DUKEGADDPASSED AWAY IN VEGAS YESTERDAY FROM A FENTANYL OVER DOSE! HE WAS BEYOND TALENTED & HAD A GR8 HEARTh BUT WAS POISONED BY HIS OWN STRUGGLES IN LIFE! WHAT A TREMENDOUS LOSS OF A TALENTED YOUNG MAN GONE FAR 2 SOON! MY HEART HURTS LOSING ANOTHER FRIEND 2 THE THROWS OF DRUG ADDICTION & THE INSANE FENTANYL CRISIS THATS TAKEN OVER OUR COUNTRY! MY CONDOLENCES 2 ALL HIS FRIENDS & FAMILY! #RIPDUKEGADD

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by Corey Feldman (@cdogg22)

Duke Gadd played on Dion’s ‘New York Is My Home’ in 2016 and on his father’s 2018 Steve Gadd Band album.

Child actor Corey Feldman was in some of the biggest movies of the 80s. He starred in ‘Friday The 13th: The Final Chapter’ (1984) ‘Gremlins’ (1984), ‘The Goonies’ (1985), ‘Stand By Me’ (1986), ‘Lost Boys’ (1987), ‘Licence To Drive’ (1988) and ‘Dream a Little Dream’ (1989).

Feldman was first seen as a 12-year dancing in Michael Jackson’s ‘Billie Jean’ clip in 1982. He has released four solo albums from 1994 to 2021 and two Corey Feldman’s Truth Movement albums in 1999 and 2010.

