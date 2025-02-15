Corey Feldman’s Drummer Duke Gadd Dies From Overdose - Noise11.com

Duke Gadd, the drummer for Corey Feldman and the son of drumming legend Steve Gadd, has died from a fentanyl overdose.

Feldman made the announcement on his Instagram page posting:

ITS WITH TREMENDOUS SADNESS I MUST RELAY THE NEWS THAT OUR DRUMMER FROM THE #LOVERETOURS23TOURS HAS PASSSED AWAY @ A VERY YOUNG AGE! OUR FRIEND & DRUMMER @melomaniac_graffiti AKA #DUKEGADDPASSED AWAY IN VEGAS YESTERDAY FROM A FENTANYL OVER DOSE! HE WAS BEYOND TALENTED & HAD A GR8 HEARTh BUT WAS POISONED BY HIS OWN STRUGGLES IN LIFE! WHAT A TREMENDOUS LOSS OF A TALENTED YOUNG MAN GONE FAR 2 SOON! MY HEART HURTS LOSING ANOTHER FRIEND 2 THE THROWS OF DRUG ADDICTION & THE INSANE FENTANYL CRISIS THATS TAKEN OVER OUR COUNTRY! MY CONDOLENCES 2 ALL HIS FRIENDS & FAMILY! #RIPDUKEGADD

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Corey Feldman (@cdogg22)

Duke Gadd played on Dion’s ‘New York Is My Home’ in 2016 and on his father’s 2018 Steve Gadd Band album.

Child actor Corey Feldman was in some of the biggest movies of the 80s. He starred in ‘Friday The 13th: The Final Chapter’ (1984) ‘Gremlins’ (1984), ‘The Goonies’ (1985), ‘Stand By Me’ (1986), ‘Lost Boys’ (1987), ‘Licence To Drive’ (1988) and ‘Dream a Little Dream’ (1989).

Feldman was first seen as a 12-year dancing in Michael Jackson’s ‘Billie Jean’ clip in 1982. He has released four solo albums from 1994 to 2021 and two Corey Feldman’s Truth Movement albums in 1999 and 2010.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Noise11 is now on Bluesky. Follow us at

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

