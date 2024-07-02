 Craig Bloxom’s Reggaespys To Hit The Road Again - Noise11.com
Craig Bloxoms Reggaespys

Craig Bloxom’s Reggaespys To Hit The Road Again

by Paul Cashmere on July 2, 2024

in News

Craig Bloxom’s Reggaespys will head out for another lap of Australia in October.

Bloxom was the lead singer and bass guitarists for 1980s Australian pub rock band Spy Vs Spy.

Spy Vs Spy released five albums between 1986 and 1993. The first album ‘Harry’s Reasons’ (1986) was released on Midnight Oil’s Powderworks label. The band at the time was also managed by Oils manager Gary Morris.

For the second album ‘A.O. Mod TV Vers’ the band switched to WEA Records (now Warner Music) and scored a no 31 hit with ‘Don’t Tear It Down’.

Bloxom reimages the music of Spy Vs Spy as reggae songs in Reggaespys. The new tour will also come with a new album ‘Unity Gain’.

CRAIG BLOXOM’S REGGAESPYS “UNITY GAIN” TOUR 2024

After a triumphant tour up the East Coast of Australia earlier this year, Craig Bloxom’s ReggaeSPYS are back with a bang, unveiling their freshly minted album “Unity Gain.”

Saturday, October 12 – Heritage Hotel – Bulli (NSW)
Saturday, October 19 – Paddo RSL – Paddington (NSW)
Saturday, October 26 – Prince Bandroom – St Kilda (VIC)
Saturday, November 02 – The Republic Bar – Hobart (TAS)
Saturday, November 09 – Freo Social – Fremantle (WA)
Friday, November 15 – The Hamilton Station Hotel – Newscastle (NSW)
Saturday, November 16 – The Royal Hotel – Queanbeyan (NSW)
Saturday, November 23 – The Back Room – Brisbane (QLD)
Saturday, November 30 – Uni Bar – Adelaide (SA)
Saturday, December 07 – Brass Monkey – Cronulla (NSW)

