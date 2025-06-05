Crowded House Red Hot Summer Adds Sandstone and Mornington Shows - Noise11.com

The Crowded House Red Hot Summer tour has gotten even hotter with two more dates added for Bribie Island, Queensland and Mornington, Victoria.
Uptake for Red Hot Summer with headliner Crowded House has been huge. The first Sandstone Point and Mornington shows have already sold out.
The lineup also includes Angus & Julia Stone, Mark Seymour with Vika and Lika, The Church and The Waifs (with The Cruel Sea instead of The Church in Mannum, South Australia’s Sounds By The River event).
This week Liam Finn spoke to Noise11. Check the all-new Crowded House interview out here:Red Hot Summer 2025 with Crowded House
RED HOT SUMMER TOUR DATES 2025:
Saturday 11th October
Harrup Park, Mackay QLD
***THIS IS A ‘LEGENDS ON THE LAWN’ EVENT***
• All ages show – Under 18’s must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian
Saturday 18th October
Sandstone Point Hotel, Bribie Island QLD
• This is an 18 plus show
***SOLD OUT***
Sunday 19th October
Sandstone Point Hotel, Bribie Island QLD
• This is an 18 plus show
***NEW SHOW JUST ANNOUNCED***
Saturday 25th October
Roche Estate, Hunter Valley NSW
• This is an 18 plus show
Sunday 26th October
Berry Showgrounds, Berry NSW
• All ages show – Under 18’s must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian
Saturday 1st November
Victoria Park, Ballarat VIC
• All ages show – Under 18’s must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian
Sunday 2nd November
Rochford Wines, Yarra Valley VIC
• All ages show – Under 18’s must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian
Saturday 15th November
Queens Park, Toowoomba QLD
• All ages show – Under 18’s must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian
Sunday 16th November
Broadwater Parklands, Southport
• This is an 18 plus show
Saturday 22nd November
Mannum Golf Club, Mannum SA
***THIS IS A ‘SOUNDS BY THE RIVER’ EVENT***
Line-up differs slightly: Crowded House, Angus & Julia Stone, The Cruel Sea,
Mark Seymour with Vika & Linda and The Waifs
• All ages show – Under 18’s must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian
Sunday 23rd November
Seppeltsfield Wines, Seppeltsfield SA
• This is an 18 plus show
Saturday 29th November
Mornington Racecourse, Mornington VIC
• This is an 18 plus show
***SOLD OUT***
Sunday 30th November
Mornington Racecourse, Mornington VIC
• This is an 18 plus show
***NEW SHOW JUST ANNOUNCED***
Saturday 6th December
Sandalford Estate, Swan Valley WA
• This is an 18 plus show
