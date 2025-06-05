Crowded House Red Hot Summer Adds Sandstone and Mornington Shows - Noise11.com

The Crowded House Red Hot Summer tour has gotten even hotter with two more dates added for Bribie Island, Queensland and Mornington, Victoria.

Uptake for Red Hot Summer with headliner Crowded House has been huge. The first Sandstone Point and Mornington shows have already sold out.

The lineup also includes Angus & Julia Stone, Mark Seymour with Vika and Lika, The Church and The Waifs (with The Cruel Sea instead of The Church in Mannum, South Australia’s Sounds By The River event).

This week Liam Finn spoke to Noise11. Check the all-new Crowded House interview out here:

Red Hot Summer 2025 with Crowded House

RED HOT SUMMER TOUR DATES 2025:

Saturday 11th October

Harrup Park, Mackay QLD

***THIS IS A ‘LEGENDS ON THE LAWN’ EVENT***

• All ages show – Under 18’s must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian

Saturday 18th October

Sandstone Point Hotel, Bribie Island QLD

• This is an 18 plus show

***SOLD OUT***

Sunday 19th October

Sandstone Point Hotel, Bribie Island QLD

• This is an 18 plus show

***NEW SHOW JUST ANNOUNCED***

Saturday 25th October

Roche Estate, Hunter Valley NSW

• This is an 18 plus show

Sunday 26th October

Berry Showgrounds, Berry NSW

• All ages show – Under 18’s must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian

Saturday 1st November

Victoria Park, Ballarat VIC

• All ages show – Under 18’s must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian

Sunday 2nd November

Rochford Wines, Yarra Valley VIC

• All ages show – Under 18’s must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian

Saturday 15th November

Queens Park, Toowoomba QLD

• All ages show – Under 18’s must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian

Sunday 16th November

Broadwater Parklands, Southport

• This is an 18 plus show

Saturday 22nd November

Mannum Golf Club, Mannum SA

***THIS IS A ‘SOUNDS BY THE RIVER’ EVENT***

Line-up differs slightly: Crowded House, Angus & Julia Stone, The Cruel Sea,

Mark Seymour with Vika & Linda and The Waifs

• All ages show – Under 18’s must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian

Sunday 23rd November

Seppeltsfield Wines, Seppeltsfield SA

• This is an 18 plus show

Saturday 29th November

Mornington Racecourse, Mornington VIC

• This is an 18 plus show

***SOLD OUT***

Sunday 30th November

Mornington Racecourse, Mornington VIC

• This is an 18 plus show

***NEW SHOW JUST ANNOUNCED***

Saturday 6th December

Sandalford Estate, Swan Valley WA

• This is an 18 plus show

Tickets are available at:

www.ticketmaster.com.au

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow us at https://bsky.app/profile/noise11.bsky.social

Noise11 on Instagram

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook