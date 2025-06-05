 Crowded House Red Hot Summer Adds Sandstone and Mornington Shows - Noise11.com
Crowded House perform at Rod Laver Arena 10 December 2024 photo by Winston Robinson

Crowded House perform at Rod Laver Arena 10 December 2024 photo by Winston Robinson

Crowded House Red Hot Summer Adds Sandstone and Mornington Shows

by Paul Cashmere on June 5, 2025

in News,Noise Pro

The Crowded House Red Hot Summer tour has gotten even hotter with two more dates added for Bribie Island, Queensland and Mornington, Victoria.

Uptake for Red Hot Summer with headliner Crowded House has been huge. The first Sandstone Point and Mornington shows have already sold out.

The lineup also includes Angus & Julia Stone, Mark Seymour with Vika and Lika, The Church and The Waifs (with The Cruel Sea instead of The Church in Mannum, South Australia’s Sounds By The River event).

This week Liam Finn spoke to Noise11. Check the all-new Crowded House interview out here:

Red Hot Summer 2025 with Crowded House Red Hot Summer 2025 with Crowded House

RED HOT SUMMER TOUR DATES 2025:
Saturday 11th October
Harrup Park, Mackay QLD
***THIS IS A ‘LEGENDS ON THE LAWN’ EVENT***
• All ages show – Under 18’s must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian

Saturday 18th October
Sandstone Point Hotel, Bribie Island QLD
• This is an 18 plus show
***SOLD OUT***

Sunday 19th October
Sandstone Point Hotel, Bribie Island QLD
• This is an 18 plus show
***NEW SHOW JUST ANNOUNCED***

Saturday 25th October
Roche Estate, Hunter Valley NSW
• This is an 18 plus show

Sunday 26th October
Berry Showgrounds, Berry NSW
• All ages show – Under 18’s must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian

Saturday 1st November
Victoria Park, Ballarat VIC
• All ages show – Under 18’s must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian

Sunday 2nd November
Rochford Wines, Yarra Valley VIC
• All ages show – Under 18’s must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian

Saturday 15th November
Queens Park, Toowoomba QLD
• All ages show – Under 18’s must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian

Sunday 16th November
Broadwater Parklands, Southport
• This is an 18 plus show

Saturday 22nd November
Mannum Golf Club, Mannum SA
***THIS IS A ‘SOUNDS BY THE RIVER’ EVENT***
Line-up differs slightly: Crowded House, Angus & Julia Stone, The Cruel Sea,
Mark Seymour with Vika & Linda and The Waifs
• All ages show – Under 18’s must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian

Sunday 23rd November
Seppeltsfield Wines, Seppeltsfield SA
• This is an 18 plus show

Saturday 29th November
Mornington Racecourse, Mornington VIC
• This is an 18 plus show
***SOLD OUT***

Sunday 30th November
Mornington Racecourse, Mornington VIC
• This is an 18 plus show
***NEW SHOW JUST ANNOUNCED***

Saturday 6th December
Sandalford Estate, Swan Valley WA
• This is an 18 plus show

Tickets are available at:
www.ticketmaster.com.au

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow us at https://bsky.app/profile/noise11.bsky.social

Noise11 on Instagram

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Rose Carleo Band
Rose Carleo To Celebrate Bon Scott’s 79th at Live Wire – AC/DC Tribute show in Fremantle

Rose Carleo will join the Live Wire – AC/DC Tribute show in Fremantle in July.

3 hours ago
Tim Michin Time Machine
Tim Minchin Premieres New Song ‘I Wouldn’t Like You’

As we creep closer to the release of Tim Minchin’s ‘TimMichinTimeMachine’ album, Tim has dropped a third preview of the album ‘I Wouldn’t Like You’.

4 hours ago
Leo Sayer performs at Hamer Hall on Friday 24 June 2016.
Leo Sayer Still Feels Like Dancing in 2025

Leo Sayer will play a limited run of theatre shows in Australia in August and September. The ‘Still Feel Like Dancing?’ tour will be Leo’s first Australian tour in six years.

5 hours ago
Casey Barnes media supplied
Casey Barnes To Headline The Bend Classic 2025

The Bend Classic will return to South Australia in 2025 with Casey Barnes headlining.

8 hours ago
Kevin Borich Express Live ARCA
Kevin Borich Express Live Is The Latest In ARCA Desk Tape Series

Kevin Borich Express recorded in Geelong in 1979, Sydney in 1982 and Darwin in 1995 makes up the latest release in The Desk Tape Series by Australia Road Crew Association (ARCA).

1 day ago
Paul Kelly and Dan Kelly at Red Hot Summer Mornington photo by Bron Robinson
Paul Kelly Rediscovers and Releases 40-Year Old ‘Cool Hand Lukin’

Paul Kelly has discovered a 40-year old outtake from his ‘Post’ album and is letting us hear it for the first time.

1 day ago
The Cruel Sea
The Cruel Sea To Headline 11th Dashville Skyline in the Hunter Valley

The Hunter Valley in New South Wales coming up to the 11th anniversary of Dashville Skyline.

1 day ago