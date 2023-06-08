 Dan Sultan Covers Archie Roach For Mushroom 50th - Noise11.com
Dan Sultan at the Age Music Victoria Awards photo by Ros O'Gorman

Dan Sultan Covers Archie Roach For Mushroom 50th

by Paul Cashmere on June 8, 2023

Dan Sultan has released his version of Archie Roach’s ‘Took The Children Away’ to mark the 50th anniversary of Mushroom Records and to honor Uncle Archie Roach.

‘Took The Children Away’ was the main song from Archie Roach’s debut album ‘Charcoal Lane’ in 1990. In 1991, the song won the Human Rights Achievement Award. In 2013 ‘Take The Children Away’ was added to the Sounds of Australia registry in the National Film and Sound Archive.

Dan’s Archie Roach cover is the sixth song featuring Mushroom artists covering other Mushroom artists for the 50th anniversary.

Previous songs released so far this year are:

Gordi – Covered In Chrome (Violent Soho)

Paul Kelly – Alone With You (Sunnyboys)

Bliss n Eso – Hoops (The Rubens)

Missy Higgins – Wide Open Road (The Triffids)

The Temper Trap – Under The Milky Way (The Church)

