Bluesfest To Present Tribute to Archie Roach - Noise11.com

Bluesfest have announced a special even to pay tribute to the late Archie Roach.

Bluesfest boss Peter Noble said, “The first time I saw The Heartfelt Tribute to Uncle Archie in association with The Archie Roach Foundation at the Woodford Folk Festival, there was a standing ovation for this incredible outpouring of love. The whole room was crying, it was incredibly emotional, and I am so proud to have this Tribute at Bluesfest”.

Bluesfest is on 6 to 10 April 2023. As well as the Archie Roach tribute, another round of artists have been revealed.

Sticky Fingers

Sampa The Great

Fools

Jerome Williams

