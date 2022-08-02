Vintage Archie Roach Shows From 1992 and 1993 Released - Noise11.com

Vintage performances by Archie Roach and Ruby Hunter have been released as planned with approval from Archie’s family.

Archie passed away on Saturday July 30. The ‘Live at Key Largo ’92 and Darwin ‘93’ release had been planned for its 1 August release as the 26th edition of the Australian Road Crew Association (ARCA) Desk Tape Series.

ARCA created the Desk Tape Series to raise funds to provide financial, health, counselling and well-being services for roadies and crew in crisis.

Archie Roach performed the shows with his partner Ruby Hunter. Ruby passed away in 2010.

Ahead of this release Archie talked of the artist, audience relationship/ “It’s a two-way thing “The audience gives me so much back – it’s hard to explain,” he said.

“But that’s actually what I do this for … to get that interaction with the audience.”

Paul Kelly spoke of how Archie gave voice to social issues. “Everything we do is political. No one bears that out better than Archie,” Kelly said. “All his songs are love songs – love songs to country and clan – and at the same time they cry out for a better world.”

He added: “He refuses to despair. Although many of the stolen children never came back, and although many of the children of the stolen have never known the way, Archie still keeps singing them home.”

After hearing of Archie’s passing ARCA posted the following message:

“The Australian Road Crew Association (ARCA) expresses its deep sadness

on the passing of Australian legend and master singer- songwriter,

Archie Roach.

We send our heartfelt condolences to Archie’s family and his long-time

manager Jill Shelton.

Earlier this year, the great man generously agreed to support ARCA’s

fund-raising activities through the ‘Desk Tape Series’ by allowing his

live recordings from Key Largo in the United States in 1992, and Darwin

in 1993, to be released by ARCA to assist roadies in need.

Archie was so proud to hear the final tapes and see its packaging which

included many personal photos which he contributed to the project. ARCA

is very happy to see these recordings being released today on August

1st as our further tribute to his passing and his legacy”

‘Live at Key Largo ’92 and Darwin ‘93’ is streaming on all major platforms and available from ARCA.

TRACKS

1.Charcoal Lane (Key Largo)

2.Tell Me Why (Key Largo)

3.Down City Streets (Key Largo)

4.Aunty Sissy (Key Largo)

5.Change Gonna Come (Key Largo)

6.Weeping In The Forest (Key Largo)

7.Took The Children Away (Key Largo)

8.No No No (Key Largo)

9.Keep Me Warm (Key Largo)

10.Sister Brother (Key Largo)

11.From Paradise (Key Largo)

12.Life Is Worth Living (Key Largo)

13.Walking Into Doors (Darwin Casino)

14.Sister Brother (Darwin Casino)

15.So Young (Darwin Casino)

16.Beautiful Child (Darwin Casino)

17.From Paradise (Darwin Casino)

