 The Melbourne Symphony Orchestra To Perform The Music Of Archie Roach - Noise11.com
Archie Roach, The Age Music Victoria Awards, Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Archie Roach, The Age Music Victoria Awards, Photo by Ros O'Gorman

The Melbourne Symphony Orchestra To Perform The Music Of Archie Roach

by Paul Cashmere on March 7, 2023

in News

The Melbourne Symphony Orchestra will pay tribute to Archie Roach with a performance of his music for two nights in July.

‘One Song: The Music of Archie Roach’ will feature appearances by With Dan Sultan, Emma Donovan, William Barton, Deborah Cheetham Fraillon AO,
Jess Hitchcock, Radical Son, Sally Dastey, Kee’ahn, Tamala Shelton and the Dhungala Children’s Choir.

The Music Director is Paul Grabowsky AO, Stage Director is Rachael Maza AM
and the Conductor is Jaime Martín.

‘One Song’ was a single from the Archie Roach compilation ‘My Songs: 1989-2021’.

One Song: The Music of Archie Roach
Date: Wednesday 5 and Thursday 6 July, 7.30pm
Venue: Hamer Hall, Arts Centre Melbourne
Tickets: on sale now
Visit: www.mso.com.au

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Symphonica. Armand Van Helden and the MSO. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Symphonica. Armand Van Helden and the MSO. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Symphonica. Armand Van Helden and the MSO. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman The Age Music Victoria Hall Of Fame Concert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Symphonica. Armand Van Helden and the MSO. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Symphonica. Armand Van Helden and the MSO. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Symphonica. Armand Van Helden and the MSO. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Symphonica. Armand Van Helden and the MSO. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Symphonica. Armand Van Helden and the MSO. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Symphonica. Armand Van Helden and the MSO. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Symphonica. Armand Van Helden and the MSO. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Symphonica. Armand Van Helden and the MSO. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Symphonica. Armand Van Helden and the MSO. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Paul Kelly and Archie Roach. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Paul Kelly and Archie Roach. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Paul Kelly and Archie Roach. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Paul Kelly and Archie Roach. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

Richard Marx in Melbourne 4 March 2023 photo by Bron Robinson
Richard Marx Gives A Lounge Room Performance for 3000 In Melbourne #REVIEW

Before I start, please refer back to my Richard Marx review of 2016. It is no accident Richard Marx performs great concerts. The structure of his songs is faultless. He writes his songs, he sings the songs, he produces the songs, he performs the songs. You cannot get more real than Richard Marx. There are no smoke and mirrors. Richard is driving this Marx bus.

1 day ago
Matchbox Twenty - Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Matchbox Twenty To Release First New Song In 11 Years

Matchbox Twenty will have a new song ‘Wild Dogs (Running In A Slow Dream)’ coming 17 March.

2 days ago
A Day In The Gardens in the Botanical Gardens Melbourne on Friday 10 March 2017. Ross Wilson, Daryl Braithwaite and John Farnham each performed a set for the first A Day In The Gardens held over the March 2017 Moomba long weekend in Melbourne.
Harry Styles Performs Rickie Lee Jones ‘The Horses’ With Daryl Braithwaite In Sydney

Harry Styles has been popping out the Rickie Lee Jones song ‘The Horses’ on his Australian tour as an Aussie anthem because it was such a big hit for Australia’s Daryl Braithwaite. At the Sydney show, Daryl joined Harry on stage.

2 days ago
The Smashing Pumpkins photo supplied from OneWorld Entertainment
New Australian Dates For The Smashing Pumpkins The World Is A Vampire Announced

New dates have been added for The Smashing Pumpkins ‘The World Is A Vampire’ tour and some previous ones changed.

4 days ago
Steve Mackay tribute from Pulp Facebook page
Steve Mackay of Pulp Dies At Age 56

Steve Mackay, the bass player for UK band Pulp, has died at age 56.

4 days ago
Extreme
Extreme To Release First Album In 15 Years

Extreme have their first album since ‘Saudades de Rock’ in 2008 coming on June 9. The sixth Extreme album is called ‘Six’. The first single is ‘Rise’.

5 days ago
Dave Grohl Foo Fighters at Etihad Stadium on Tuesday 30 January 2018. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Foo Fighters Add More Live Concert Dates

Foo Fighters will perform their first show since the death of drummer Taylor Hawkins on 24 May 2023.

5 days ago