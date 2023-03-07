The Melbourne Symphony Orchestra To Perform The Music Of Archie Roach - Noise11.com

The Melbourne Symphony Orchestra will pay tribute to Archie Roach with a performance of his music for two nights in July.
‘One Song: The Music of Archie Roach’ will feature appearances by With Dan Sultan, Emma Donovan, William Barton, Deborah Cheetham Fraillon AO,
Jess Hitchcock, Radical Son, Sally Dastey, Kee’ahn, Tamala Shelton and the Dhungala Children’s Choir.
The Music Director is Paul Grabowsky AO, Stage Director is Rachael Maza AM
and the Conductor is Jaime Martín.
‘One Song’ was a single from the Archie Roach compilation ‘My Songs: 1989-2021’.
One Song: The Music of Archie Roach
Date: Wednesday 5 and Thursday 6 July, 7.30pm
Venue: Hamer Hall, Arts Centre Melbourne
Tickets: on sale now
Visit: www.mso.com.au
