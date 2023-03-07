The Melbourne Symphony Orchestra To Perform The Music Of Archie Roach - Noise11.com

The Melbourne Symphony Orchestra will pay tribute to Archie Roach with a performance of his music for two nights in July.

‘One Song: The Music of Archie Roach’ will feature appearances by With Dan Sultan, Emma Donovan, William Barton, Deborah Cheetham Fraillon AO,

Jess Hitchcock, Radical Son, Sally Dastey, Kee’ahn, Tamala Shelton and the Dhungala Children’s Choir.

The Music Director is Paul Grabowsky AO, Stage Director is Rachael Maza AM

and the Conductor is Jaime Martín.

‘One Song’ was a single from the Archie Roach compilation ‘My Songs: 1989-2021’.

One Song: The Music of Archie Roach

Date: Wednesday 5 and Thursday 6 July, 7.30pm

Venue: Hamer Hall, Arts Centre Melbourne

Tickets: on sale now

Visit: www.mso.com.au

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Skype

Pinterest



Telegram

Pocket



Tumblr

