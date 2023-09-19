 Darren Hayes Files For Divorce After 17 Years Marriage - Noise11.com
Darren Hayes Files For Divorce After 17 Years Marriage

by Music-News.com on September 20, 2023

in News

Savage Garden singer Darren Hayes has filed for divorce from his husband Richard Cullen after 17 years of marriage.

Hayes filed paperwork to officially end his marriage in Los Angeles on Monday, more than four months after he announced their separation.

According to TMZ, Darren cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split in his divorce petition.

The Truly Madly Deeply singer and the artist/director got married in a private ceremony in London in July 2005, before entering into a civil partnership the following year. Darren and Richard later applied for a marriage licence in California and had a third wedding in July 2013.

In May, Darren announced that they had separated earlier this year.

“After 17 years of marriage to the best person I have ever met, Richard and I have chosen to accept that our union has gently and beautifully come to rest,” he wrote on Instagram. “In honour of this realization, we separated earlier this year and have been supporting each other emotionally throughout this massive change in our lives.”

The singer went on to assure fans that there was no scandal or infidelity involved in their separation.

“It’s just life. We adore each other and always will. We view our marriage as our greatest collaboration. Nobody can ever take away what we achieved together,” he continued. “We are still best friends. We always will be.”

