Daryl Braithwaite Announces Retirement From Live Performance After 58-Year Career - Noise11 Music News

Daryl Braithwaite has announced he is stepping away from live performance, ending a touring career that has spanned nearly six decades after ongoing vocal issues made performing increasingly difficult.

by Paul Cashmere

Daryl Braithwaite has revealed he is retiring from live performance after 58 years in the music industry, citing ongoing physical difficulties with his voice that have made singing increasingly challenging. The 77-year-old Australian music icon announced the decision in a statement to fans, saying the joy he once found on stage had been diminished by health issues affecting his ability to perform at the level he expected of himself.

Braithwaite’s announcement marks the end of one of the most enduring live careers in Australian music. Best known as the frontman of Sherbet and later as a chart-topping solo artist, Braithwaite said the decision followed considerable reflection and came after months of struggling with the physical demands of singing.

“After much thought and consideration, I have made the difficult and sad decision to step back from performing live gigs,” Braithwaite said.

“For some time now it has been increasingly physically challenging for me to sing comfortably and as a result it has taken the joy out of performing, which has always been so important to me.”

The retirement carries significance well beyond Braithwaite’s own catalogue. Few Australian performers have maintained a continuous connection with audiences across multiple generations in the way he has. From Sherbet’s dominance of the Australian charts in the 1970s through to the remarkable resurgence of The Horses as a cross-generational anthem, Braithwaite remained a constant presence on Australian stages long after many of his contemporaries had retired.

The decision was not made suddenly. Speaking following the announcement, Braithwaite revealed he had been considering retirement for close to a year before finally reaching a conclusion during a recent cruise tour through the Arctic.

According to Braithwaite, the defining moment came after completing three performances aboard the ship. Following the final show, he realised it was time to stop.

He explained that a throat condition had made breathing while singing increasingly difficult. While he continued to feel physically capable of travelling and performing, his voice was no longer responding the way it once had.

Braithwaite also recounted another recent moment that reinforced his decision. After leaving the stage following a performance, he realised he had forgotten to sing Howzat, the 1976 Sherbet hit that remains one of the most recognisable songs of his career. The lapse convinced him that the pressures of performing were beginning to affect him in ways he could no longer ignore.

The singer admitted the decision had been emotionally difficult, particularly after reading messages from fans following his announcement.

“I have loved the 58 years of being a part of the music industry,” he said.

“I sincerely want to thank all of the dedicated and loyal supporters and all of the people and organisations that I have been associated with who have been such a significant part of my singing life.”

Braithwaite’s career began when he joined Sherbet in 1970. The band became one of Australia’s defining pop acts of the decade, producing hits including Howzat, Summer Love and Cassandra. Their success helped establish a template for Australian pop stardom at a time when local artists were competing heavily against imported British and American acts.

His solo career proved equally successful. Albums such as Edge and Rise generated enduring hits including As The Days Go By, One Summer, You’re My World and The Horses. While The Horses was originally recorded by Rickie Lee Jones in 1989, Braithwaite’s 1990 version became one of the most celebrated songs in Australian popular music.

Recognition followed throughout his career, culminating in his induction into the ARIA Hall of Fame in 2017.

The reaction from the music community was immediate. Jimmy Barnes described Braithwaite as “an absolute gentleman” and reflected on a friendship stretching back to the early days of Cold Chisel. Wilbur Wilde thanked him for decades of music and friendship, while Vika and Linda Bull, Dannii Minogue, Vanessa Amorosi and Kate Ceberano were among the many artists who paid tribute to his contribution to Australian music.

Sony Music Australia also acknowledged Braithwaite’s influence, describing his impact on the Australian music industry as indelible and noting the generations of fans who embraced his music.

Although Braithwaite is stepping away from live performance, his catalogue remains deeply embedded in Australia’s musical culture. Songs such as The Horses and Howzat continue to resonate with audiences decades after their release, ensuring his legacy extends far beyond the concert stage.

For Braithwaite, the retirement closes a chapter that began more than half a century ago. While audiences will no longer see him regularly on stage, his place among Australia’s most successful and enduring recording artists is firmly established.

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