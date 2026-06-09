Jet Announce Second Leg Of Rumblin' Regional Revue Australian Tour - Noise11 Music News

Jet will return to regional Australia this October and November, adding 11 more dates to their Rumblin’ Regional Revue following strong demand for the first run of shows earlier this year.

by Paul Cashmere

Australian rock band Jet have announced a second regional Australian tour for October and November, extending their Rumblin’ Regional Revue after a successful series of east coast dates in April and May. The newly announced run will take the Melbourne group through 11 regional centres across the ACT, New South Wales, Tasmania, Queensland and Victoria.

The tour begins at UC Refectory in Canberra on 22 October and concludes at Pier Bandroom in Frankston on 14 November. Along the way, Jet will perform in Wollongong, Erina, Hobart, Forth, Toowoomba, Coolum Beach, the Gold Coast, Traralgon and Ballarat.

The announcement continues a busy period for the band, which has enjoyed renewed momentum since returning to regular live performances in 2023. That year marked the 20th anniversary of their breakthrough debut album Get Born and culminated with their induction into the ARIA Hall of Fame.

For Australian rock fans, the regional focus reflects a growing trend of major acts taking touring schedules beyond capital cities. While large arena and stadium tours continue to dominate metropolitan markets, regional venues have increasingly become important destinations for established Australian artists seeking to reconnect with audiences outside major centres.

Jet’s catalogue remains one of the most successful in Australian rock of the 2000s. Formed in Melbourne’s south-eastern suburb of Dingley in 2001, the band achieved international success with Get Born in 2003. The album sold more than 6.5 million copies worldwide and produced enduring hits including Are You Gonna Be My Girl, Rollover DJ and Look What You’ve Done.

The success of Get Born extended well beyond Australia. Are You Gonna Be My Girl and Cold Hard Bitch both reached No. 1 on the US Modern Rock chart, helping establish the band internationally and leading to headline appearances at major festivals around the world. The album earned six ARIA Awards in 2004 and achieved nearly ten-times platinum certification in Australia.

Jet followed with Shine On in 2006, featuring singles including Put Your Money Where Your Mouth Is, Bring It On Back and Rip It Up. The album reached platinum status in Australia and was supported by extensive international touring, including appearances on the 2007 Big Day Out festival circuit.

More recently, the band returned to touring after a five-year hiatus and spent 2025 performing across the United States as well as supporting Lenny Kravitz on Australian dates of the Blue Electric Light Tour.

Support on most dates will come from Sydney alternative rock band Liquid Zoo. The group has built an audience with tracks including Taste, Tell Me and Can’t Afford It. Tasmanian audiences in Hobart and Forth will instead see support from Hobart psychedelic blues-rock outfit Spooky Eyes, whose live résumé includes performances alongside Foo Fighters, Jack White and Wolfmother.

General public tickets go on sale from 12pm local time on 12 June, with a Live Nation presale commencing at 12pm on 11 June.



JET

RUMBLIN’ REGIONAL REVUE TOUR (ROUND 2)

22 October, Canberra, UC Refectory

23 October, Wollongong, Waves

24 October, Erina, Woodport Hotel

30 October, Hobart, Odeon Theatre

31 October, Forth, Forth Pub

5 November, Toowoomba, The Powerhouse

6 November, Coolum Beach, Black Flag Brewing

7 November, Gold Coast, Miami Marketta

12 November, Traralgon, The Deck

13 November, Ballarat, Civic Hall

14 November, Frankston, Pier Bandroom

Ticketing information: General public tickets on sale 12 June at 12pm local time. Live Nation presale begins 11 June at 12pm local time.

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