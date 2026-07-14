Rose Tattoo Announce Final Year Of Touring - Noise11 Music News

After five decades as one of Australia’s defining hard rock bands, Rose Tattoo will spend 2026 on the road for the final time, bringing an end to a touring career that has taken them from Sydney pubs to international stages.

by Paul Cashmere

Rose Tattoo have confirmed that 2026 will be the band’s final year of touring, closing the chapter on a live career spanning more than 50 years. Led by Angry Anderson, the Australian rock institution will farewell audiences with a series of concerts celebrating a catalogue that has become part of the nation’s rock history, while guitarist Rob Riley will return for selected performances to revisit material from the band’s landmark 1982 album Scarred For Life.

The announcement marks the beginning of the final live phase for a band whose influence has extended well beyond Australia. Since forming in Sydney in 1976, Rose Tattoo have become synonymous with hard-edged blues rock and pub rock, producing songs including Bad Boy For Love, Rock ‘N’ Roll Outlaw, Nice Boys and We Can’t Be Beaten. Over the decades they have toured extensively throughout Australia, Europe and the United Kingdom, while also appearing as special guests for Aerosmith and ZZ Top during US tours.

Although Rose Tattoo have experienced multiple line-up changes, temporary break-ups and reunions, the band has remained an enduring presence in Australian rock. Their farewell shows will acknowledge both that longevity and the generations of fans who have supported the group throughout its career.

“The fans have carried us through every decade, every tour and every challenge,” Angry Anderson said.

“We’ve been incredibly fortunate to do what we love for so long and now it’s time to celebrate that journey together one last time.”

One of the major features of the farewell concerts will be the return of guitarist Rob Riley, whose work on Scarred For Life helped shape one of the band’s most celebrated albums. Riley joined Rose Tattoo in the early 1980s following Mick Cocks’ departure and contributed to songs including Scarred For Life, We Can’t Be Beaten and Work Itself Out. He later also contributed songwriting and guitar work to the band’s 2002 album Pain.

Reflecting on Riley’s return, Anderson described him as one of rock’s finest guitarists.

“Robin Riley, known around the world as Rockin’ Rob Riley, will join us for just a few very special dates,” Anderson said.

“He is responsible for those big songs, Scarred For Life, We Can’t Be Beaten, Work Itself Out amongst others. Rob contributed to the album Pain with songwriting and his signature monster guitar playing. He is unique in style and in my opinion one of the great Rock and Roll guitarists of all time.

“I rate him amongst my all-time favourites. His rhythm feels can’t be beaten and his blistering solos are legendary, so come see RRR play with the Rosie Tatts one last time.”

Riley will join Anderson alongside Mick Arnold, Steve “Kingy” King and Paul DeMarco for the announced performances.

Rose Tattoo’s history mirrors the evolution of Australian pub rock itself. Emerging from Sydney’s thriving live circuit during the 1970s, the band quickly built a reputation for uncompromising performances driven by Peter Wells’ distinctive slide guitar and Anderson’s unmistakable vocals. Their first four albums were produced by Harry Vanda and George Young, whose production work also helped define the sound of AC/DC.

Commercial success in Europe followed during the early 1980s, particularly with Rock ‘N’ Roll Outlaw, while the band earned international attention through appearances at major festivals including Reading and tours alongside Aerosmith and ZZ Top. Although mainstream success in the United States proved elusive, Rose Tattoo’s influence became evident in the following decade as Los Angeles hard rock bands embraced their music. Guns N’ Roses famously recorded Nice Boys on the 1986 release Live ?!@ Like A Suicide*, introducing the song to a new international audience.

The band’s career has also been marked by resilience. Following their original split in 1987, Rose Tattoo reunited several times, overcoming the deaths of a number of key members including Peter Wells, Ian Rilen, Dallas “Digger” Royall, Lobby Loyde and Mick Cocks. In 2006 they were inducted into the ARIA Hall of Fame in recognition of their contribution to Australian music.

More recently, the band continued recording with 2020’s Outlaws, a re-recording of their debut album alongside additional early material, while maintaining an active touring schedule whenever circumstances allowed.

The farewell tour provides audiences with what the band says will be its final opportunity to experience Rose Tattoo on stage. For a group whose songs have remained fixtures of Australian rock radio and live venues for generations, the concerts represent both a celebration of an influential catalogue and the closing chapter of one of the country’s longest-running rock acts.

Tour Dates

18 September, Melbourne, Prince Bandroom (Final Victorian Show)

Rob Riley to perform Scarred For Life in its entirety with the band, plus more

Special Guests: Willie J’s 6V6’s and Hot Machine

20 September, Adelaide, The Gov (Final South Australian Show)

Rob Riley to perform Scarred For Life in its entirety with the band.

25 September, Sydney, Factory Theatre

Rob Riley to perform Scarred For Life in its entirety with the band, plus more

Special Guests: Willie J’s 6V6’s and Hot Machine

26 September, Brisbane, The Triffid (Final Brisbane Show)

Rob Riley to perform Scarred For Life in its entirety with the band, plus more

Special Guests: Willie J’s 6V6’s and Hot Machine

Ticket Details

Tickets are on sale through official Rose Tattoo touring outlets.

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