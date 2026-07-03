Spiderbait Reveal Local Openers As Ivy & The Big Apples Anniversary Tour Begins - Noise11 Music News

Spiderbait have announced a line-up of female and gender diverse local opening acts as the band’s Ivy & The Big Apples 30th Anniversary Tour kicks off in Brisbane this weekend.

by Paul Cashmere

Spiderbait will launch their Ivy & The Big Apples 30th Anniversary Tour with back-to-back shows at Brisbane’s The Tivoli this weekend, unveiling a series of local support acts selected after a nationwide call-out that focused on female and gender diverse artists.

The tour marks 30 years since the release of Ivy & The Big Apples, the album that became one of the defining Australian rock records of the 1990s. The anniversary run will see the trio perform the album in full, alongside songs spanning their catalogue, with dates scheduled across capital cities and regional centres through July and early August.

The newly announced local openers join an extensive support bill that already includes Custard, Magic Dirt, The Meanies and Tumbleweed on selected dates, while Melbourne garage rock band The Gnomes will perform at every show.

Brisbane’s opening weekend will feature VOIID on Saturday’s sold out performance and ViperSnatch on Sunday. Other local acts joining the tour include Blush in Perth, Exsister in Shoal Bay, Butterknife in Bateau Bay and Newcastle, Private Wives in Miranda and Sydney, My Guardian Angel in Melbourne, Rosie and the Posies in Adelaide and Box Dye in Canberra.

The tour arrives only months after Spiderbait were inducted into the ARIA Hall of Fame. The band previewed the anniversary celebrations during the ceremony with performances of Calypso, Buy Me A Pony and Black Betty, songs that reflect different eras of the group’s career.

Released in 1996, Ivy & The Big Apples became Spiderbait’s commercial breakthrough. The album produced several of the band’s signature songs and helped establish drummer and vocalist Kram, bassist Janet English and guitarist Damien Whitty as one of Australia’s most enduring alternative rock acts.

The anniversary celebrations also coincide with the release of the Ivy & The Big Apples 30th Anniversary Edition LP, which arrives this week.

Several dates on the national run have already sold out, including one of the Brisbane performances and shows in Melbourne, Canberra and Sydney. Remaining tickets for other dates are on sale.

Dates:

Saturday 4 July, Brisbane, The Tivoli

Sunday 5 July, Brisbane, The Tivoli

Saturday 11 July, Perth, The Ice Cream Factory

Friday 17 July, Shoal Bay, Shoal Bay Country Club

Saturday 18 July, Bateau Bay, The Entrance Leagues Club

Sunday 19 July, Miranda, Miranda Hotel

Thursday 23 July, Melbourne, Forum

Friday 24 July, Melbourne, Forum

Saturday 25 July, Adelaide, Hindley Street Music Hall

Thursday 30 July, Canberra, The Baso

Friday 31 July, Sydney, Enmore Theatre

Saturday 1 August, Newcastle, King Street Bandroom

Ticketing details: Remaining tickets are on sale via frontiertouring.com/spiderbait.

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